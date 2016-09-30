Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Umgebungsvariablen in python-twisted-web



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1978 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1978.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors:

sha256sum Filename



i386:

75562c3881b394b9e50e9e986431249e5790b57e584ebbff4fd80630789e99f1

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

67c1d9ccd37b20706c4cdfc786c2cb0669da1361bc4036d107a894a1d20bc866

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Source:

3094066792a94327e644a2b4bb7e59bb166b6faeb3b8a2bde0e4badeb039494d

python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.src.rpm







