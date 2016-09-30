Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Umgebungsvariablen in python-twisted-web

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1978 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1978.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:75562c3881b394b9e50e9e986431249e5790b57e584ebbff4fd80630789e99f1 python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.i686.rpmx86_64:67c1d9ccd37b20706c4cdfc786c2cb0669da1361bc4036d107a894a1d20bc866 python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.x86_64.rpmSource:3094066792a94327e644a2b4bb7e59bb166b6faeb3b8a2bde0e4badeb039494d python-twisted-web-8.2.0-5.el6_8.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: @JohnnyCentOS