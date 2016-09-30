Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Umgebungsvariablen in python-twisted-web

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1978 ImportantUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1978.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:d689666071c650953bd052d7bbcb122349c495b4cb1b5a75e4de15e4d4fa6d94 python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.x86_64.rpmSource:e8e119985a1facf2fef6f60717510854165f99764c97006b90f5391f3581e28a python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: @JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce