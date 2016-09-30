Login

Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Umgebungsvariablen in python-twisted-web
Name: Mangelnde Prüfung von Umgebungsvariablen in python-twisted-web
ID: CESA-2016:1978
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Fr, 30. September 2016, 00:02
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1000111
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1978.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1978 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1978.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
d689666071c650953bd052d7bbcb122349c495b4cb1b5a75e4de15e4d4fa6d94 
 python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

Source:
e8e119985a1facf2fef6f60717510854165f99764c97006b90f5391f3581e28a 
 python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.src.rpm



