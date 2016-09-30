Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Umgebungsvariablen in python-twisted-web



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1978 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1978.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

d689666071c650953bd052d7bbcb122349c495b4cb1b5a75e4de15e4d4fa6d94

python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.x86_64.rpm



Source:

e8e119985a1facf2fef6f60717510854165f99764c97006b90f5391f3581e28a

python-twisted-web-12.1.0-5.el7_2.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



