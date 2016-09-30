|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in php-adodb
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in php-adodb
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-14bc73b990
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 23
|Datum:
|Fr, 30. September 2016, 07:42
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7405
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : php-adodb
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 5.20.6
Release : 2.fc23
URL : http://adodb.org
Summary : Database abstraction layer for PHP
Description :
ADOdb is an object oriented library written in PHP that abstracts database
operations for portability. It is modelled on Microsoft's ADO, but has many
improvements that make it unique (eg. pivot tables, Active Record support,
generating HTML for paging recordsets with next and previous links, cached
recordsets, HTML menu generation, etc).
ADOdb hides the differences between the different databases so you can easily
switch DBs without changing code.
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-7405
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1376365 - CVE-2016-7405 php-adodb: Incorrect quoting may allow SQL
injection
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1376365
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update php-adodb' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|
|