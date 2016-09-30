Login

Sicherheit: Pufferüberläufe in curl
Name: Pufferüberläufe in curl
ID: FEDORA-2016-80f4f71eff
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Fr, 30. September 2016, 07:44
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7167

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : curl
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 7.43.0
Release     : 10.fc23
URL         : http://curl.haxx.se/
Summary     : A utility for getting files from remote servers (FTP, HTTP, and
 others)
Description :
curl is a command line tool for transferring data with URL syntax, supporting
FTP, FTPS, HTTP, HTTPS, SCP, SFTP, TFTP, TELNET, DICT, LDAP, LDAPS, FILE, IMAP,
SMTP, POP3 and RTSP.  curl supports SSL certificates, HTTP POST, HTTP PUT, FTP
uploading, HTTP form based upload, proxies, cookies, user+password
authentication (Basic, Digest, NTLM, Negotiate, kerberos...), file transfer
resume, proxy tunneling and a busload of other useful tricks.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

- reject negative string lengths in curl_easy_[un]escape() (CVE-2016-7167)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1375907 - CVE-2016-7167 curl: escape and unescape integer
 overflows [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375907
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update curl' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
