Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in php-adodb

Name : php-adodb

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 5.20.6

Release : 2.fc24

URL : http://adodb.org

Summary : Database abstraction layer for PHP

Description :

ADOdb is an object oriented library written in PHP that abstracts database

operations for portability. It is modelled on Microsoft's ADO, but has many

improvements that make it unique (eg. pivot tables, Active Record support,

generating HTML for paging recordsets with next and previous links, cached

recordsets, HTML menu generation, etc).

ADOdb hides the differences between the different databases so you can easily

switch DBs without changing code.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-7405

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1376365 - CVE-2016-7405 php-adodb: Incorrect quoting may allow SQL

injection

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1376365

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

