Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql93
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2425-1
Rating:             important
References:         #993453 #993454 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5423 CVE-2016-5424
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   The postgresql server postgresql93 was updated to 9.3.14 fixes the
   following issues:

   Update to version 9.3.14:
   * Fix possible mis-evaluation of nested CASE-WHEN expressions
     (CVE-2016-5423, boo#993454)
   * Fix client programs' handling of special characters in database and
 role
     names (CVE-2016-5424, boo#993453)
   * Fix corner-case misbehaviors for IS NULL/IS NOT NULL applied to nested
     composite values
   * Make the inet and cidr data types properly reject IPv6 addresses with
     too many colon-separated fields
   * Prevent crash in close_ps() (the point ## lseg operator) for NaN input
     coordinates
   * Fix several one-byte buffer over-reads in to_number()
   * Avoid unsafe intermediate state during expensive paths through
     heap_update()
   * For the other bug fixes, see the release notes:
     https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.3/static/release-9-3-14.html

   Update to version 9.3.13:

   This update fixes several problems which caused downtime for users,
   including:
   - Clearing the OpenSSL error queue before OpenSSL calls, preventing errors
     in SSL connections, particularly when using the Python, Ruby or PHP
     OpenSSL wrappers
   - Fixed the "failed to build N-way joins" planner error
   - Fixed incorrect handling of equivalence in multilevel nestloop query
     plans, which could emit rows which didn't match the WHERE clause.
   - Prevented two memory leaks with using GIN indexes, including a potential
     index corruption risk. The release also includes many other bug fixes
     for reported issues, many of which affect all supported versions:
   - Fix corner-case parser failures occurring when
     operator_precedence_warning is turned on
   - Prevent possible misbehavior of TH, th, and Y,YYY format codes in
     to_timestamp()
   - Correct dumping of VIEWs and RULEs which use ANY (array) in a subselect
   - Disallow newlines in ALTER SYSTEM parameter values
   - Avoid possible misbehavior after failing to remove a tablespace symlink
   - Fix crash in logical decoding on alignment-picky platforms
   - Avoid repeated requests for feedback from receiver while shutting down
     walsender
   - Multiple fixes for pg_upgrade
   - Support building with Visual Studio 2015
   - This update also contains tzdata release 2016d, with updates for Russia,
     Venezuela, Kirov, and Tomsk.
     http://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/static/release-9-3-13.html

   Update to version 9.3.12:

   - Fix two bugs in indexed ROW() comparisons
   - Avoid data loss due to renaming files
   - Prevent an error in rechecking rows in SELECT FOR UPDATE/SHARE
   - Fix bugs in multiple json_ and jsonb_ functions
   - Log lock waits for INSERT ON CONFLICT correctly
   - Ignore recovery_min_apply_delay until reaching a consistent state
   - Fix issue with pg_subtrans XID wraparound
   - Fix assorted bugs in Logical Decoding
   - Fix planner error with nested security barrier views
   - Prevent memory leak in GIN indexes
   - Fix two issues with ispell dictionaries
   - Avoid a crash on old Windows versions
   - Skip creating an erroneous delete script in pg_upgrade
   - Correctly translate empty arrays into PL/Perl
   - Make PL/Python cope with identifier names

   For the full release notes, see:
   http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-3-12.html


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1140=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


