Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in c-ares
Name: Pufferüberlauf in c-ares
ID: DSA-3682-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Sa, 1. Oktober 2016, 00:27
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5180

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : c-ares
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-5180
Debian Bug     : 839151

Gzob Qq discovered that the query-building functions in c-ares, an
asynchronous DNS request library would not correctly process crafted
query names, resulting in a heap buffer overflow and potentially
leading to arbitrary code execution.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.10.0-2+deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.12.0-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your c-ares packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
