|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in c-ares
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in c-ares
|ID:
|DSA-3682-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Sa, 1. Oktober 2016, 00:27
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5180
|
Originalnachricht
|
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3682-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer
September 30, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : c-ares
CVE ID : CVE-2016-5180
Debian Bug : 839151
Gzob Qq discovered that the query-building functions in c-ares, an
asynchronous DNS request library would not correctly process crafted
query names, resulting in a heap buffer overflow and potentially
leading to arbitrary code execution.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.10.0-2+deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.12.0-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your c-ares packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|