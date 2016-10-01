Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in c-ares

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3682-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer

September 30, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

Package : c-ares

CVE ID : CVE-2016-5180

Debian Bug : 839151



Gzob Qq discovered that the query-building functions in c-ares, an

asynchronous DNS request library would not correctly process crafted

query names, resulting in a heap buffer overflow and potentially

leading to arbitrary code execution.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.10.0-2+deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.12.0-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your c-ares packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

