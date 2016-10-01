Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Pillow (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3090-2

September 30, 2016



Pillow regression

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Details:



USN-3090-1 fixed vulnerabilities in Pillow. The patch to fix CVE-2014-9601

caused a regression which resulted in failures when processing certain

png images. This update temporarily reverts the security fix for CVE-2014-9601

pending further investigation.



We apologize for the inconvenience.



Original advisory details:



It was discovered that a flaw in processing a compressed text chunk in

a PNG image could cause the image to have a large size when decompressed,

potentially leading to a denial of service. (CVE-2014-9601)



Andrew Drake discovered that Pillow incorrectly validated input. A remote

attacker could use this to cause Pillow to crash, resulting in a denial

of service. (CVE-2014-3589)



Eric Soroos discovered that Pillow incorrectly handled certain malformed

FLI, Tiff, and PhotoCD files. A remote attacker could use this issue to

cause Pillow to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

(CVE-2016-0740, CVE-2016-0775, CVE-2016-2533)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

Â python-imagingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.3

Â python-pilÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.3

Â python3-imagingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.3

Â python3-pilÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.3







References:

Â http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3090-2

Â http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3090-1

Â CVE-2014-9601, https://launchpad.net/bugs/1628351



Package Information:

Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pillow/2.3.0-1ubuntu3.3

