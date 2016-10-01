|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Pillow (Aktualisierung)
Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Pillow (Aktualisierung)
ID:
|USN-3090-2
Distribution:
|Ubuntu
Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Datum:
|Sa, 1. Oktober 2016, 00:22
Referenzen:
Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Pillow
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3090-2
September 30, 2016
Pillow regression
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Details:
USN-3090-1 fixed vulnerabilities in Pillow. The patch to fix CVE-2014-9601
caused a regression which resulted in failures when processing certain
png images. This update temporarily reverts the security fix for CVE-2014-9601
pending further investigation.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Original advisory details:
It was discovered that a flaw in processing a compressed text chunk in
a PNG image could cause the image to have a large size when decompressed,
potentially leading to a denial of service. (CVE-2014-9601)
Andrew Drake discovered that Pillow incorrectly validated input. A remote
attacker could use this to cause Pillow to crash, resulting in a denial
of service. (CVE-2014-3589)
Eric Soroos discovered that Pillow incorrectly handled certain malformed
FLI, Tiff, and PhotoCD files. A remote attacker could use this issue to
cause Pillow to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
(CVE-2016-0740, CVE-2016-0775, CVE-2016-2533)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
Â python-imagingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.3
Â python-pilÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.3
Â python3-imagingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.3
Â python3-pilÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.3.0-1ubuntu3.3
References:
Â http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3090-2
Â http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3090-1
Â CVE-2014-9601, https://launchpad.net/bugs/1628351
Package Information:
Â https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/pillow/2.3.0-1ubuntu3.3
