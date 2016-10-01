|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenJPEG
|Name:
|Denial of Service in OpenJPEG
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-58a8f32c86
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Sa, 1. Oktober 2016, 11:04
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7445
Originalnachricht
Name : openjpeg2
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 2.1.2
Release : 1.fc24
URL : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg
Summary : C-Library for JPEG 2000
Description :
The OpenJPEG library is an open-source JPEG 2000 library developed in order to
promote the use of JPEG 2000.
This package contains
* JPEG 2000 codec compliant with the Part 1 of the standard (Class-1 Profile-1
compliance).
* JP2 (JPEG 2000 standard Part 2 - Handling of JP2 boxes and extended multiple
component transforms for multispectral and hyperspectral imagery)
Update Information:
Update to version 2.1.2, see
https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg/blob/v2.1.2/CHANGELOG.md for details.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1377345 - CVE-2016-7445 openjpeg2: Null pointer dereference in
convert.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377345
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update openjpeg2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
