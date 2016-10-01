Login

Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenJPEG
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in OpenJPEG
ID: FEDORA-2016-58a8f32c86
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Sa, 1. Oktober 2016, 11:04
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7445

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : openjpeg2
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 2.1.2
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg
Summary     : C-Library for JPEG 2000
Description :
The OpenJPEG library is an open-source JPEG 2000 library developed in order to
promote the use of JPEG 2000.

This package contains
* JPEG 2000 codec compliant with the Part 1 of the standard (Class-1 Profile-1
  compliance).
* JP2 (JPEG 2000 standard Part 2 - Handling of JP2 boxes and extended multiple
  component transforms for multispectral and hyperspectral imagery)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to version 2.1.2, see
https://github.com/uclouvain/openjpeg/blob/v2.1.2/CHANGELOG.md for details.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1377345 - CVE-2016-7445 openjpeg2: Null pointer dereference in
 convert.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377345
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update openjpeg2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
