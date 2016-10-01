|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in nodejs-tough-cookie
|Name:
|Denial of Service in nodejs-tough-cookie
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-286a8ec5b0
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 23
|Datum:
|Sa, 1. Oktober 2016, 11:10
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1000232
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : nodejs-tough-cookie
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 2.3.1
Release : 1.fc23
URL : https://github.com/SalesforceEng/tough-cookie
Summary : RFC6265 Cookies and Cookie Jar for Node.js
Description :
RFC6265 Cookies and Cookie Jar for Node.js.
Update Information:
Security fix for Denial of service via long string of semicolons
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1359818 - CVE-2016-1000232 nodejs-tough-cookie: regular expression
DoS via Cookie header with many semicolons
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359818
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update nodejs-tough-cookie' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
