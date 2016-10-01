Sicherheit: Denial of Service in nodejs-tough-cookie

Name : nodejs-tough-cookie

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 2.3.1

Release : 1.fc23

URL : https://github.com/SalesforceEng/tough-cookie

Summary : RFC6265 Cookies and Cookie Jar for Node.js

Description :

RFC6265 Cookies and Cookie Jar for Node.js.



Update Information:



Security fix for Denial of service via long string of semicolons

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1359818 - CVE-2016-1000232 nodejs-tough-cookie: regular expression

DoS via Cookie header with many semicolons

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359818

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update nodejs-tough-cookie' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

