Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PowerDNS Authoritative Server
ID: FEDORA-2016-efffcc7aec
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Sa, 1. Oktober 2016, 11:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5427
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5426

Name        : pdns
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 3.4.10
Release     : 1.fc23
URL         : http://powerdns.com
Summary     : A modern, advanced and high performance authoritative-only
 nameserver
Description :
The PowerDNS Nameserver is a modern, advanced and high performance
authoritative-only nameserver. It is written from scratch and conforms
to all relevant DNS standards documents.
Furthermore, PowerDNS interfaces with almost any database.

Update Information:

- Update to 3.4.10 - CVE-2016-5426, CVE-2016-5427  Security advisory:
https://docs.powerdns.com/md/security/powerdns-advisory-2016-01/
  [ 1 ] Bug #1375150 - CVE-2016-5426 CVE-2016-5427 pdns: Crafted queries can
 cause unexpected backend load [fedora-23]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375150
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update pdns' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
