Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PowerDNS Authoritative Server

Name : pdns

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 3.4.10

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://powerdns.com

Summary : A modern, advanced and high performance authoritative-only

nameserver

Description :

The PowerDNS Nameserver is a modern, advanced and high performance

authoritative-only nameserver. It is written from scratch and conforms

to all relevant DNS standards documents.

Furthermore, PowerDNS interfaces with almost any database.



- Update to 3.4.10 - CVE-2016-5426, CVE-2016-5427 Security advisory:

https://docs.powerdns.com/md/security/powerdns-advisory-2016-01/

[ 1 ] Bug #1375150 - CVE-2016-5426 CVE-2016-5427 pdns: Crafted queries can

cause unexpected backend load [fedora-23]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375150

