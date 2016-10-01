|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in wordpress (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|DSA-3681-2
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Sa, 1. Oktober 2016, 14:21
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in wordpress
Originalnachricht
Package : wordpress
Debian Bug : #839190
It was discovered that the patch to fix CVE-2016-6635 added a function already
present in the code, preventing the website to display completely. The package
has been updated to fix this regression.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 4.1+dfsg-1+deb8u11.
We recommend that you upgrade your wordpress packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
