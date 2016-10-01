Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress (Aktualisierung)

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3681-2 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Yves-Alexis Perez

October 01, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : wordpress

Debian Bug : #839190



It was discovered that the patch to fix CVE-2016-6635 added a function already

present in the code, preventing the website to display completely. The package

has been updated to fix this regression.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 4.1+dfsg-1+deb8u11.



We recommend that you upgrade your wordpress packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEcBAEBCgAGBQJX74hSAAoJEG3bU/KmdcClAmMH/0B85IFTAweEh+SYnwsu9PUD

Bnoz1NMHG3QaMenI+I4rFXvtp1qIACoBusMJ6O4mxJpmZd1mLxgL4aLkmUbF0/EO

RbjKmVjFqIAbWOhGYrHGQjkUxUJ6J9mbccAcsBgtTHVOT0GD09NU5M+5GtyDVuwh

raEbTKwM4iFJRFJNiBCmTWf803Op5NPyRotZkH71NBZrO4r7E+yAXY61WdZMk+ql

ZfgI6DHIKEOGJNT7jdFpnA7z3VLZXGuFxCIi5rFSVBCqivfR6EfrHEo9eyfKnLwE

3k+4deUvhRTFzdi4CIIBk1BnpgUfbOsN4uJnafgIxM/V2ZFfb1NWy6D5jsnN9S0=

=WQ/U

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

