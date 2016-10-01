Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress (Aktualisierung)
ID: DSA-3681-2
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Sa, 1. Oktober 2016, 14:21
Referenzen: Keine Angabe
Update von: Mehrere Probleme in wordpress

Originalnachricht

 
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3681-2                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                        Yves-Alexis Perez
October 01, 2016                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : wordpress
Debian Bug     : #839190

It was discovered that the patch to fix CVE-2016-6635 added a function already
present in the code, preventing the website to display completely. The package
has been updated to fix this regression.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 4.1+dfsg-1+deb8u11.

We recommend that you upgrade your wordpress packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
