Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: SSA:2016-275-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: So, 2. Oktober 2016, 11:23


 

[slackware-security]  mozilla-thunderbird (SSA:2016-275-01)

New mozilla-thunderbird packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release contains security fixes and improvements.
  For more information, see:
    http://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/thunderbird.html
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.1 package:
bbc7a109aed0f6258f563f152f3d95b3 
 mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
5aaf769ae54a1933f84833ad73808bb2 
 mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
72106c3f885a6523422f22263c265a14 
 mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
241190d62a7eb1d87eb517cc176f463b 
 mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
f45be7939e94e14dc46f8571616580dd  xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
458c7b0cf5519cb3284d4c22f07924e6  xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz


