Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|ID:
|SSA:2016-275-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|So, 2. Oktober 2016, 11:23
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] mozilla-thunderbird (SSA:2016-275-01)
New mozilla-thunderbird packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This release contains security fixes and improvements.
For more information, see:
http://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/thunderbird.html
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.1 package:
bbc7a109aed0f6258f563f152f3d95b3
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
5aaf769ae54a1933f84833ad73808bb2
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
72106c3f885a6523422f22263c265a14
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
241190d62a7eb1d87eb517cc176f463b
mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
f45be7939e94e14dc46f8571616580dd xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
458c7b0cf5519cb3284d4c22f07924e6 xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
|
|