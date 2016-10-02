Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird



[slackware-security] mozilla-thunderbird (SSA:2016-275-01)



New mozilla-thunderbird packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,

and -current to fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This release contains security fixes and improvements.

For more information, see:

http://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/thunderbird.html

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.1 package:

bbc7a109aed0f6258f563f152f3d95b3

mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

5aaf769ae54a1933f84833ad73808bb2

mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

72106c3f885a6523422f22263c265a14

mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

241190d62a7eb1d87eb517cc176f463b

mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

f45be7939e94e14dc46f8571616580dd xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

458c7b0cf5519cb3284d4c22f07924e6 xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg mozilla-thunderbird-45.4.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



