Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OpenSSH
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in OpenSSH
ID: FEDORA-2016-2d90928b5b
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mo, 3. Oktober 2016, 09:13
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380296

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : openssh
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 7.2p2
Release     : 13.fc24
URL         : http://www.openssh.com/portable.html
Summary     : An open source implementation of SSH protocol versions 1 and 2
Description :
SSH (Secure SHell) is a program for logging into and executing
commands on a remote machine. SSH is intended to replace rlogin and
rsh, and to provide secure encrypted communications between two
untrusted hosts over an insecure network. X11 connections and
arbitrary TCP/IP ports can also be forwarded over the secure channel.

OpenSSH is OpenBSD's version of the last free version of SSH, bringing
it up to date in terms of security and features.

This package includes the core files necessary for both the OpenSSH
client and server. To make this package useful, you should also
install openssh-clients, openssh-server, or both.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Fix NULL dereference (#1380297)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1380296 - openssh: Null pointer dereference due to early NEWKEYS
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380296
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update openssh' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

13
frei­esMa­ga­zin kün­digt Ein­stel­lung im De­zem­ber an

11
LuaTeX 1.0.0 er­schie­nen

7
Qubes OS 3.2 mit USB-Passth­rough

8
Nvi­dia ak­tua­li­siert Le­ga­cy-T­rei­ber

0
Post­greSQL 9.6 frei­ge­ge­ben

4
Drei neue ex­pe­ri­men­tel­le Funk­tio­nen im Test Pilot für Fi­re­fox

19
Raspbi­an er­hält einen ak­tua­li­sier­ten Desk­top

0
FreeBSD 11.0 ver­schiebt sich um eine wei­te­re Woche

31
Steam: Mehr als 2500 Li­nu­x-Spie­le

0
Ca­no­ni­cal prä­s­en­tiert Ku­ber­ne­tes-Dis­tri­bu­ti­on
 
Werbung