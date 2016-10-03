|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU Bash
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU Bash
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-5a54fb4784
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Mo, 3. Oktober 2016, 09:16
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7543
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : bash
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 4.3.42
Release : 7.fc24
URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/bash
Summary : The GNU Bourne Again shell
Description :
The GNU Bourne Again shell (Bash) is a shell or command language
interpreter that is compatible with the Bourne shell (sh). Bash
incorporates useful features from the Korn shell (ksh) and the C shell
(csh). Most sh scripts can be run by bash without modification.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Specially crafted SHELLOPTS and PS4 variables can cause arbitrary code
execution. It is a security bug described in CVE-2016-7543 and this update
fixes it.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1379634 - CVE-2016-7543 bash: Specially crafted SHELLOPTS+PS4
variables allows command substitution [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379634
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update bash' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|