Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU Bash
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU Bash
ID: FEDORA-2016-5a54fb4784
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mo, 3. Oktober 2016, 09:16
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7543

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : bash
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 4.3.42
Release     : 7.fc24
URL         : http://www.gnu.org/software/bash
Summary     : The GNU Bourne Again shell
Description :
The GNU Bourne Again shell (Bash) is a shell or command language
interpreter that is compatible with the Bourne shell (sh). Bash
incorporates useful features from the Korn shell (ksh) and the C shell
(csh). Most sh scripts can be run by bash without modification.

Update Information:

Specially crafted SHELLOPTS and PS4 variables can cause arbitrary code
execution.  It is a security bug described in CVE-2016-7543 and this update
fixes it.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1379634 - CVE-2016-7543 bash: Specially crafted SHELLOPTS+PS4
 variables allows command substitution [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1379634
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update bash' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
