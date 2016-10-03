Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in systemd
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in systemd
ID: FEDORA-2016-c942ed0424
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mo, 3. Oktober 2016, 09:17
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7796
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7795

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : systemd
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 229
Release     : 15.fc24
URL         : http://www.freedesktop.org/wiki/Software/systemd
Summary     : A System and Service Manager
Description :
systemd is a system and service manager for Linux, compatible with
SysV and LSB init scripts. systemd provides aggressive parallelization
capabilities, uses socket and D-Bus activation for starting services,
offers on-demand starting of daemons, keeps track of processes using
Linux cgroups, supports snapshotting and restoring of the system
state, maintains mount and automount points and implements an
elaborate transactional dependency-based service control logic.

Update Information:

Fix for the empty notification message issue.  ----  Fix for crash on empty
notification message.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1380286 - CVE-2016-7795 CVE-2016-7796 systemd: Assertion failure
 when PID 1 receives a zero-length message over notify socket
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380286
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update systemd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
