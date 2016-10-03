Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
ID: FEDORA-2016-bc0e4e3f5a
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Mo, 3. Oktober 2016, 09:18
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : community-mysql
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 5.6.33
Release     : 1.fc23
URL         : http://www.mysql.com
Summary     : MySQL client programs and shared libraries
Description :
MySQL is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server. MySQL is a
client/server implementation consisting of a server daemon (mysqld)
and many different client programs and libraries. The base package
contains the standard MySQL client programs and generic MySQL files.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to MySQL 5.6.33, for various fixes described at
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update community-mysql' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

13
frei­esMa­ga­zin kün­digt Ein­stel­lung im De­zem­ber an

11
LuaTeX 1.0.0 er­schie­nen

7
Qubes OS 3.2 mit USB-Passth­rough

8
Nvi­dia ak­tua­li­siert Le­ga­cy-T­rei­ber

0
Post­greSQL 9.6 frei­ge­ge­ben

4
Drei neue ex­pe­ri­men­tel­le Funk­tio­nen im Test Pilot für Fi­re­fox

19
Raspbi­an er­hält einen ak­tua­li­sier­ten Desk­top

0
FreeBSD 11.0 ver­schiebt sich um eine wei­te­re Woche

31
Steam: Mehr als 2500 Li­nu­x-Spie­le

0
Ca­no­ni­cal prä­s­en­tiert Ku­ber­ne­tes-Dis­tri­bu­ti­on
 
Werbung