Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libdbd-mysql-perl
Name: Denial of Service in libdbd-mysql-perl
ID: DSA-3684-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Mo, 3. Oktober 2016, 20:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1246

Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3684-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                           Florian Weimer
October 03, 2016                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : libdbd-mysql-perl
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-1246

Paul Rohar discovered that libdbd-mysql-perl, the Perl DBI database
driver for MySQL and MariaDB, constructed an error message in a
fixed-length buffer, leading to a crash (_FORTIFY_SOURCE failure) and,
potentially, to denial of service.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 4.028-2+deb8u2.

We recommend that you upgrade your libdbd-mysql-perl packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
