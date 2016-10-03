|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libdbd-mysql-perl
|Name:
|Denial of Service in libdbd-mysql-perl
|ID:
|DSA-3684-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mo, 3. Oktober 2016, 20:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1246
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3684-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer
October 03, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : libdbd-mysql-perl
CVE ID : CVE-2016-1246
Paul Rohar discovered that libdbd-mysql-perl, the Perl DBI database
driver for MySQL and MariaDB, constructed an error message in a
fixed-length buffer, leading to a crash (_FORTIFY_SOURCE failure) and,
potentially, to denial of service.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 4.028-2+deb8u2.
We recommend that you upgrade your libdbd-mysql-perl packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1.4.10 (GNU/Linux)
iQEcBAEBAgAGBQJX8pvgAAoJEL97/wQC1SS+WpkIALL0JHF9wO4NzQ7akLBW3aY4
sRDUnboupi6hD3vFeJAKPWidM42Iyu5qoWVvhGmVDQ6MaBf2GOZmN9xXSQTnXVvX
vRcp76G4HDn5JvZbesYrWvnB5VHGTI7pBsnTDeqqzyxD1OE2UIrsyncG+QokHJrH
iY6AXB/CYnftvE1nObr5eeBmtUaqHPxypZ5/S9KzFwCSWYWWhuxlSZ9KsP7rl4aF
AOMy3IwSF/a4Jc5/r2qkgmjOU/n4NfmhSqiepJyMg0j5beGNG/Qt4NbY0s5dhAZF
hAsJZEP+Eg57MuXj4sTcRGKFCSNCwF6XJEMjkAN5yIHK0Z/Q+CcIufbTloB4efw=
=zm83
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|