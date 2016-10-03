Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libdbd-mysql-perl

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3684-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer

October 03, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libdbd-mysql-perl

CVE ID : CVE-2016-1246



Paul Rohar discovered that libdbd-mysql-perl, the Perl DBI database

driver for MySQL and MariaDB, constructed an error message in a

fixed-length buffer, leading to a crash (_FORTIFY_SOURCE failure) and,

potentially, to denial of service.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 4.028-2+deb8u2.



We recommend that you upgrade your libdbd-mysql-perl packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

