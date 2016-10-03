Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND

Name : bind99

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 9.9.9

Release : 2.P3.fc24

URL : http://www.isc.org/products/BIND/

Summary : The Berkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND) DNS (Domain Name System)

libraries

Description :

BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is an implementation of the DNS

(Domain Name System) protocols. This package set contains only export

version of BIND libraries, that are used for building ISC DHCP.



Update to the latest upstream version due to CVE-2016-2776

[ 1 ] Bug #1378380 - CVE-2016-2776 bind: assertion failure in buffer.c while

building responses to a specifically constructed request

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1378380

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update bind99' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

