Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: RHSA-2016:1985-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Di, 4. Oktober 2016, 07:42
Referenzen: https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/thunderbird/#thunderbird45.4
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5257

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: thunderbird security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:1985-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1985.html
Issue date:        2016-10-03
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-5257 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for thunderbird is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5,
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server) -
 i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64le, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

3. Description:

Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.

This update upgrades Thunderbird to version 45.4.0.

Security Fix(es):

* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Thunderbird to crash or,
potentially, execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running
Thunderbird. (CVE-2016-5257)

Red Hat would like to thank the Mozilla project for reporting these issues.
Upstream acknowledges Christoph Diehl, Andrew McCreight, Dan Minor, Byron
Campen, Jon Coppeard, Steve Fink, Tyson Smith, Philipp and Carsten Book as
the original reporters.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

All running instances of Thunderbird must be restarted for the update to
take effect.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1377543 - CVE-2016-5257 Mozilla: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox ESR 45.4
 (MFSA 2016-85, MFSA 2016-86)

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):

Source:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Optional Productivity Applications (v. 5 server):

Source:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el5_11.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el5_11.i386.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el5_11.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):

Source:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):

Source:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

ppc64:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.ppc64.rpm

s390x:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):

Source:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6_8.src.rpm

i386:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):

Source:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el7_2.src.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):

Source:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el7_2.src.rpm

ppc64le:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el7_2.ppc64le.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.ppc64le.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el7_2.src.rpm

x86_64:
thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm
thunderbird-debuginfo-45.4.0-1.el7_2.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5257
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/thunderbird/#thunderbird45.4

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFX8qOCXlSAg2UNWIIRApz/AJ9r1l3Bb+OxZ3bNtG/kI2gvIOZslQCbBgFS
gfVctbf66uYHHsiTmQrGYAI=
=6pP4
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.8 frei­ge­ge­ben

32
frei­esMa­ga­zin kün­digt Ein­stel­lung im De­zem­ber an

13
LuaTeX 1.0.0 er­schie­nen

9
Qubes OS 3.2 mit USB-Passth­rough

8
Nvi­dia ak­tua­li­siert Le­ga­cy-T­rei­ber

0
Post­greSQL 9.6 frei­ge­ge­ben

5
Drei neue ex­pe­ri­men­tel­le Funk­tio­nen im Test Pilot für Fi­re­fox

19
Raspbi­an er­hält einen ak­tua­li­sier­ten Desk­top

0
FreeBSD 11.0 ver­schiebt sich um eine wei­te­re Woche

31
Steam: Mehr als 2500 Li­nu­x-Spie­le
 
Werbung