Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in mongoDB
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in mongoDB
ID: FEDORA-2016-4cedbd4308
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Di, 4. Oktober 2016, 07:44
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6494

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : mongodb
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 3.0.12
Release     : 2.fc23
URL         : http://www.mongodb.org
Summary     : High-performance, schema-free document-oriented database
Description :
Mongo (from "humongous") is a high-performance, open source,
 schema-free
document-oriented database. MongoDB is written in C++ and offers the following
features:
    * Collection oriented storage: easy storage of object/JSON-style data
    * Dynamic queries
    * Full index support, including on inner objects and embedded arrays
    * Query profiling
    * Replication and fail-over support
    * Efficient storage of binary data including large objects (e.g. photos
    and videos)
    * Auto-sharding for cloud-level scalability (currently in early alpha)
    * Commercial Support Available

A key goal of MongoDB is to bridge the gap between key/value stores (which are
fast and highly scalable) and traditional RDBMS systems (which are deep in
functionality).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-6494.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1362553 - CVE-2016-6494 mongodb: world-readable .dbshell history
 file
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1362553
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mongodb' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.8 frei­ge­ge­ben

32
frei­esMa­ga­zin kün­digt Ein­stel­lung im De­zem­ber an

13
LuaTeX 1.0.0 er­schie­nen

9
Qubes OS 3.2 mit USB-Passth­rough

8
Nvi­dia ak­tua­li­siert Le­ga­cy-T­rei­ber

0
Post­greSQL 9.6 frei­ge­ge­ben

5
Drei neue ex­pe­ri­men­tel­le Funk­tio­nen im Test Pilot für Fi­re­fox

19
Raspbi­an er­hält einen ak­tua­li­sier­ten Desk­top

0
FreeBSD 11.0 ver­schiebt sich um eine wei­te­re Woche

31
Steam: Mehr als 2500 Li­nu­x-Spie­le
 
Werbung