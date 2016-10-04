Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MariaDB
ID: FEDORA-2016-58f90ae3cc
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Di, 4. Oktober 2016, 07:46
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6662

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : mariadb
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 10.0.27
Release     : 1.fc23
URL         : http://mariadb.org
Summary     : A community developed branch of MySQL
Description :
MariaDB is a community developed branch of MySQL.
MariaDB is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server.
It is a client/server implementation consisting of a server daemon (mysqld)
and many different client programs and libraries. The base package
contains the standard MariaDB/MySQL client programs and generic MySQL files.

Update Information:

Update to 10.0.27, which also includes a security fix for CVE-2016-6662.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1375198 - CVE-2016-6662 mysql: general_log can write to
 configuration files, leading to privilege escalation
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1375198
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update mariadb' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
