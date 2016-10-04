Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 Six-Month Retirement Notice
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1990-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1990.html
Issue date: 2016-10-03
1. Summary:
This is the Six-Month notification for the retirement of Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 5. This notification applies only to those customers subscribed to
the channel for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server) - i386, ia64, ppc, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,
support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 will be retired on March 31, 2017,
at the end of Production Phase 3. Until that date, customers will continue
to receive Critical impact security patches and selected Urgent priority
bug fixes for RHEL 5.11 (the final RHEL 5 release). On that date, active
support included with your RHEL Premium or Standard subscription will
conclude. This means that customers will continue to have access to all
previously released content. In addition, limited technical support will be
available through Red Hat's Global Support Services as described in the
Knowledge Base article available at
https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 (under "non-current minor
release").
However, we recognize that some customers will wish to remain on Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 5 even after the March 31, 2017 retirement date. To meet
this customer requirement, Red Hat will offer customers the option to
purchase the Extended Life Cycle Support (ELS) Add-On as an annually
renewable subscription. This ELS Add-On provides customers with up to an
additional three and a half (3.5) years of Critical impact security fixes
and selected Urgent priority bug fixes for RHEL 5.11. RHEL 5 ELS coverage
will conclude on November 30, 2020.
Note that the RHEL 5 ELS Add-On is available for the x86 (32- and 64-bit)
architecture only. The RHEL 5 ELS Add-On is not available for the Itanium
architecture.
To enjoy even more comprehensive product support, we encourage customers to
migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 to a more recent version. As a
benefit of the Red Hat subscription, customers may, of course, use their
active subscriptions to entitle any system on any currently supported Red
Hat Enterprise Linux release.
Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/
4. Solution:
This advisory contains an updated redhat-release package, that provides a
copy of this end of life notice in the "/usr/share/doc/" directory.
5. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):
Source:
redhat-release-5Client-5.11.0.6.src.rpm
i386:
redhat-release-5Client-5.11.0.6.i386.rpm
x86_64:
redhat-release-5Client-5.11.0.6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server):
Source:
redhat-release-5Server-5.11.0.6.src.rpm
i386:
redhat-release-5Server-5.11.0.6.i386.rpm
ia64:
redhat-release-5Server-5.11.0.6.ia64.rpm
ppc:
redhat-release-5Server-5.11.0.6.ppc.rpm
s390x:
redhat-release-5Server-5.11.0.6.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
redhat-release-5Server-5.11.0.6.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
6. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/
https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664
7. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
