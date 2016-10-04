Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 Six-Month Retirement Notice

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1990-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1990.html

Issue date: 2016-10-03

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



This is the Six-Month notification for the retirement of Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 5. This notification applies only to those customers subscribed to

the channel for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server) - i386, ia64, ppc, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,

support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 will be retired on March 31, 2017,

at the end of Production Phase 3. Until that date, customers will continue

to receive Critical impact security patches and selected Urgent priority

bug fixes for RHEL 5.11 (the final RHEL 5 release). On that date, active

support included with your RHEL Premium or Standard subscription will

conclude. This means that customers will continue to have access to all

previously released content. In addition, limited technical support will be

available through Red Hat's Global Support Services as described in the

Knowledge Base article available at

https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 (under "non-current minor

release").



However, we recognize that some customers will wish to remain on Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 5 even after the March 31, 2017 retirement date. To meet

this customer requirement, Red Hat will offer customers the option to

purchase the Extended Life Cycle Support (ELS) Add-On as an annually

renewable subscription. This ELS Add-On provides customers with up to an

additional three and a half (3.5) years of Critical impact security fixes

and selected Urgent priority bug fixes for RHEL 5.11. RHEL 5 ELS coverage

will conclude on November 30, 2020.



Note that the RHEL 5 ELS Add-On is available for the x86 (32- and 64-bit)

architecture only. The RHEL 5 ELS Add-On is not available for the Itanium

architecture.



To enjoy even more comprehensive product support, we encourage customers to

migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 to a more recent version. As a

benefit of the Red Hat subscription, customers may, of course, use their

active subscriptions to entitle any system on any currently supported Red

Hat Enterprise Linux release.



Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/



4. Solution:



This advisory contains an updated redhat-release package, that provides a

copy of this end of life notice in the "/usr/share/doc/" directory.



5. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 5 client):



Source:

redhat-release-5Client-5.11.0.6.src.rpm



i386:

redhat-release-5Client-5.11.0.6.i386.rpm



x86_64:

redhat-release-5Client-5.11.0.6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux (v. 5 server):



Source:

redhat-release-5Server-5.11.0.6.src.rpm



i386:

redhat-release-5Server-5.11.0.6.i386.rpm



ia64:

redhat-release-5Server-5.11.0.6.ia64.rpm



ppc:

redhat-release-5Server-5.11.0.6.ppc.rpm



s390x:

redhat-release-5Server-5.11.0.6.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

redhat-release-5Server-5.11.0.6.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



6. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/

https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664



7. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

