Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.6
|Name:
|Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.6
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:1991-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Di, 4. Oktober 2016, 07:53
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.6 Advanced Mission Critical
(AMC) Six-Month Notice
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1991-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1991.html
Issue date: 2016-10-03
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
This is the Six-Month notification for the retirement of Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 5.6 Advanced Mission Critical (AMC). This notification applies only
to those customers subscribed to the Advanced Mission Critical (AMC)
channel for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.6.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Long Life (v. 5.6 server) - i386, ia64, x86_64
3. Description:
In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,
Advanced Mission Critical for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.6 will be retired
as of March 31, 2017, and active support will no longer be provided.
Accordingly, Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including
Critical impact security patches or Urgent priority bug fixes, for Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 5.6 AMC after March 31, 2017. In addition, technical
support through Red Hat's Global Support Services will be limited as
described under "non-current minor releases" in the Knowledge Base
article
located at https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after this date.
We encourage customers to migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.6 to a
more recent version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As a benefit of the Red
Hat subscription model, customers can use their active subscriptions to
entitle any system on any currently supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux
release.
Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/
4. Solution:
This erratum contains an updated redhat-release package, that provides a
copy of this notice in the "/usr/share/doc/" directory.
5. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Long Life (v. 5.6 server):
Source:
redhat-release-5Server-5.6.0.11.src.rpm
i386:
redhat-release-5Server-5.6.0.11.i386.rpm
ia64:
redhat-release-5Server-5.6.0.11.ia64.rpm
x86_64:
redhat-release-5Server-5.6.0.11.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
6. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/
https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664
7. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFX8rQeXlSAg2UNWIIRAi9EAKCxWkPN0yxEoZM8ComVKlJK919ClQCfTICU
GXztUPXQUYmyWDK4yi+ZCPI=
=SC/y
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
