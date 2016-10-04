Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset 3

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version 3.x

One-Month Retirement Notice

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1989-01

Product: Red Hat Software Collections

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1989.html

Issue date: 2016-10-03

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



This is the One-Month notification for the retirement of Red Hat Developer

Toolset Version 3.x. This notification applies only to those customers

subscribed to the channel for Red Hat Developer Toolset Version 3.x.



2. Description:



In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Life Cycle

policy, the Red Hat Developer Toolset Version 3.x offering will be retired

as of October 31, 2016, and active support will no longer be provided.

Accordingly, Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including

Critical impact security patches or Urgent priority bug fixes, for

Developer Toolset Version 3.x after October 31, 2016. In addition,

technical support through Red Hat's Global Support Services will no longer

be provided for Red Hat Developer Toolset Version 3.x after this date.



We encourage customers using Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version

3.x to plan their migration to a more recent release of Red Hat Developer

Toolset. As a benefit of the Red Hat subscription model, customers can use

their active Red Hat Developer Toolset subscriptions to entitle any system

on a currently supported version of this product.



Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset life cycle can be found

here:

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/



3. Solution:



Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version 3.x will be retired on October

31, 2016. Customers using Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version 3.x

are encouraged to migrate to a newer release of Red Hat Enterprise

Developer Toolset, and can find additional details on the Red Hat

Enterprise Developer Toolset life cycle page here

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/



4. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/



5. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

