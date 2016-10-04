|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset 3
|Name:
|Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset 3
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:1989-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Software Collections
|Datum:
|Di, 4. Oktober 2016, 07:54
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version 3.x
One-Month Retirement Notice
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1989-01
Product: Red Hat Software Collections
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1989.html
Issue date: 2016-10-03
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
This is the One-Month notification for the retirement of Red Hat Developer
Toolset Version 3.x. This notification applies only to those customers
subscribed to the channel for Red Hat Developer Toolset Version 3.x.
2. Description:
In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Life Cycle
policy, the Red Hat Developer Toolset Version 3.x offering will be retired
as of October 31, 2016, and active support will no longer be provided.
Accordingly, Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including
Critical impact security patches or Urgent priority bug fixes, for
Developer Toolset Version 3.x after October 31, 2016. In addition,
technical support through Red Hat's Global Support Services will no longer
be provided for Red Hat Developer Toolset Version 3.x after this date.
We encourage customers using Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version
3.x to plan their migration to a more recent release of Red Hat Developer
Toolset. As a benefit of the Red Hat subscription model, customers can use
their active Red Hat Developer Toolset subscriptions to entitle any system
on a currently supported version of this product.
Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset life cycle can be found
here:
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/
3. Solution:
Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version 3.x will be retired on October
31, 2016. Customers using Red Hat Enterprise Developer Toolset Version 3.x
are encouraged to migrate to a newer release of Red Hat Enterprise
Developer Toolset, and can find additional details on the Red Hat
Enterprise Developer Toolset life cycle page here
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/
4. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/dts/
5. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFX8rOgXlSAg2UNWIIRAgLBAKCuRyeHXTev/VHjiENvTLaFaz3yAACeJ3A0
CaQvDYsFUof7iCl9Vb4uHJ0=
=OIBu
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
|
|