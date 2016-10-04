Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4 ELS

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4 Extended Life Cycle Support

Six-Month Notice

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1986-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1986.html

Issue date: 2016-10-03

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



This is the Six-Month notification for the retirement of Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 4 Extended Life Cycle Support Add-On (ELS). This notification applies

only to those customers subscribed to the Extended Life Cycle Support (ELS)

channel for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux AS (v. 4 ELS) - i386, ia64, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ES (v. 4 ELS) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,

Extended Life Cycle Support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4 will be retired

as of March 31, 2017, and active support will no longer be provided.

Accordingly, Red Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including

Critical impact security patches or Urgent priority bug fixes, for Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 4 ELS after March 31, 2017. In addition, on-going

technical support through Red Hat's Global Support Services will be limited

as described under "non-current minor releases" in the Knowledge Base

article located at https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after this

date.



We encourage customers to migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4 to a more

recent version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As a benefit of the Red Hat

subscription model, customers can use their active subscriptions to entitle

any system on any currently supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux release.



Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:

https://access.redhat.com/site/support/policy/updates/errata/



4. Solution:



This advisory contains an updated redhat-release package, that provides a

copy of this end of life notice in the "/usr/share/doc/" directory.



5. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux AS (v. 4 ELS):



Source:

redhat-release-4AS-10.13.src.rpm



i386:

redhat-release-4AS-10.13.i386.rpm



ia64:

redhat-release-4AS-10.13.ia64.rpm



x86_64:

redhat-release-4AS-10.13.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ES (v. 4 ELS):



Source:

redhat-release-4ES-10.13.src.rpm



i386:

redhat-release-4ES-10.13.i386.rpm



x86_64:

redhat-release-4ES-10.13.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



6. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://access.redhat.com/site/support/policy/updates/errata/

https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664



7. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

