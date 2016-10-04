Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1985 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1985.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

ccc6667913354f615a25b8d6054f25a0812768610144ae83427bb05c8c5865bd

thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm



x86_64:

ca8edbed30392c408ea585f72829f07d0158efe79a08cbe83afd917f6fe2340a

thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

549ab1e597ef65e586984fe20636ab34034fff220d29030b798cabe66dc238e4

thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



