Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: CESA-2016:1985
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Di, 4. Oktober 2016, 07:47
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1985.html
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/thunderbird/#thunderbird45.4
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5257

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1985 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1985.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
ccc6667913354f615a25b8d6054f25a0812768610144ae83427bb05c8c5865bd 
 thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm

x86_64:
ca8edbed30392c408ea585f72829f07d0158efe79a08cbe83afd917f6fe2340a 
 thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
549ab1e597ef65e586984fe20636ab34034fff220d29030b798cabe66dc238e4 
 thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
