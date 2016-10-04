Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1985 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1985.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

ca033ccd5ee9481912176ed85e89550e6eb8dd1a69d7114d4551d693bf712c64

thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el5.centos.i386.rpm



x86_64:

fa88d0b434c19b32328932486956885d9c3e9a33887d920b72766aa2f13d2eb4

thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el5.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

828a8cf2f6237a9069002e51d55639df5adb7d1a2483decea83d02b9bc4a16e2

thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el5.centos.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

