Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Di, 4. Oktober 2016, 07:50
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5257
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/known-vulnerabilities/thunderbird/#thunderbird45.4
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1985.html

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1985 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1985.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
41b3e1b5237659bf4393463855d949ef6616a007bb2a2d93c4bd880aa2c05a1d 
 thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el7.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
da01e24e9c16a1bd2b94117f84b66cf158c9b9b0e2802fc3d3f27c7e1c6f8325 
 thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el7.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

