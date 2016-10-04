Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2016:1985 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1985.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

41b3e1b5237659bf4393463855d949ef6616a007bb2a2d93c4bd880aa2c05a1d

thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el7.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

da01e24e9c16a1bd2b94117f84b66cf158c9b9b0e2802fc3d3f27c7e1c6f8325

thunderbird-45.4.0-1.el7.centos.src.rpm







