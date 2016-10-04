Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2444-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2
Datum: Di, 4. Oktober 2016, 16:31
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for php5
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2444-1
Rating:             important
References:         #999679 #999680 #999682 #999684 #999685 #999819 
                    #999820 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7411 CVE-2016-7412 CVE-2016-7413
                    CVE-2016-7414 CVE-2016-7416 CVE-2016-7417
                    CVE-2016-7418
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for php5 fixes the following security issues:

   * CVE-2016-7411: Memory corruption when destructing deserialized object
   * CVE-2016-7412: Heap overflow in mysqlnd when not receiving UNSIGNED_FLAG
     in BIT field
   * CVE-2016-7413: Use after free in wddx_deserialize
   * CVE-2016-7414: Out of bounds heap read when verifying signature of zip
     phar in phar_parse_zipfile
   * CVE-2016-7416: Stack based buffer overflow in msgfmt_format_message
   * CVE-2016-7417: Missing type check when unserializing SplArray
   * CVE-2016-7418: Null pointer dereference in php_wddx_push_element


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1150=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7411.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7412.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7413.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7414.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7416.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7417.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7418.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999679
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999680
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999682
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999684
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999685
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999819
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999820

Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
