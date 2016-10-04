Login

Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MariaDB
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2448-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
Datum: Di, 4. Oktober 2016, 17:47
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for mariadb
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2448-1
Rating:             important
References:         #949520 #998309 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-6662
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for mariadb to 10.0.27 fixes the following issues:

   Security issue fixed:

   * CVE-2016-6662: A malicious user with SQL and filesystem access could
     create a my.cnf in the datadir and, under certain circumstances, execute
     arbitrary code as mysql (or even root) user. (bsc#998309)

   * release notes:
     * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10027-release-notes
   * changelog:
     * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10027-changelog

   Bugs fixed:

   - Make ORDER BY optimization functions take into account multiple
     equalities. (bsc#949520)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1154=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.27-12.1
      libmysqlclient18-10.0.27-12.1
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1
      libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.27-12.1
      libmysqld-devel-10.0.27-12.1
      libmysqld18-10.0.27-12.1
      libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1
      mariadb-10.0.27-12.1
      mariadb-bench-10.0.27-12.1
      mariadb-bench-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1
      mariadb-client-10.0.27-12.1
      mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1
      mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1
      mariadb-debugsource-10.0.27-12.1
      mariadb-errormessages-10.0.27-12.1
      mariadb-test-10.0.27-12.1
      mariadb-test-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1
      mariadb-tools-10.0.27-12.1
      mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.27-12.1
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.27-12.1
      libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.27-12.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/949520
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/998309

