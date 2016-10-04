Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MariaDB

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for mariadb

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2448-1

Rating: important

References: #949520 #998309

Cross-References: CVE-2016-6662

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata

is now available.



Description:



This update for mariadb to 10.0.27 fixes the following issues:



Security issue fixed:



* CVE-2016-6662: A malicious user with SQL and filesystem access could

create a my.cnf in the datadir and, under certain circumstances, execute

arbitrary code as mysql (or even root) user. (bsc#998309)



* release notes:

* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10027-release-notes

* changelog:

* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10027-changelog



Bugs fixed:



- Make ORDER BY optimization functions take into account multiple

equalities. (bsc#949520)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1154=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.27-12.1

libmysqlclient18-10.0.27-12.1

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1

libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.27-12.1

libmysqld-devel-10.0.27-12.1

libmysqld18-10.0.27-12.1

libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1

mariadb-10.0.27-12.1

mariadb-bench-10.0.27-12.1

mariadb-bench-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1

mariadb-client-10.0.27-12.1

mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1

mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1

mariadb-debugsource-10.0.27-12.1

mariadb-errormessages-10.0.27-12.1

mariadb-test-10.0.27-12.1

mariadb-test-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1

mariadb-tools-10.0.27-12.1

mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.27-12.1

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.27-12.1

libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.27-12.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/949520

https://bugzilla.suse.com/998309



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

