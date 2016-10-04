|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MariaDB
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in MariaDB
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2448-1
|SUSE
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
|Di, 4. Oktober 2016, 17:47
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6662
Originalnachricht
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for mariadb
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2448-1
Rating: important
References: #949520 #998309
Cross-References: CVE-2016-6662
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata
is now available.
Description:
This update for mariadb to 10.0.27 fixes the following issues:
Security issue fixed:
* CVE-2016-6662: A malicious user with SQL and filesystem access could
create a my.cnf in the datadir and, under certain circumstances, execute
arbitrary code as mysql (or even root) user. (bsc#998309)
* release notes:
* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10027-release-notes
* changelog:
* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10027-changelog
Bugs fixed:
- Make ORDER BY optimization functions take into account multiple
equalities. (bsc#949520)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1154=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.27-12.1
libmysqlclient18-10.0.27-12.1
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.27-12.1
libmysqld-devel-10.0.27-12.1
libmysqld18-10.0.27-12.1
libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1
mariadb-10.0.27-12.1
mariadb-bench-10.0.27-12.1
mariadb-bench-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1
mariadb-client-10.0.27-12.1
mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.27-12.1
mariadb-errormessages-10.0.27-12.1
mariadb-test-10.0.27-12.1
mariadb-test-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1
mariadb-tools-10.0.27-12.1
mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.27-12.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.27-12.1
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.27-12.1
libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.27-12.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/949520
https://bugzilla.suse.com/998309
--
