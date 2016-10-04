Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2451-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
Datum: Di, 4. Oktober 2016, 17:43
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for php5
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2451-1
Rating:             important
References:         #987530 #987580 #988032 #991422 #991424 #991426 
                    #991427 #991428 #991429 #991430 #991433 #991434 
                    #991437 #997206 #997207 #997208 #997210 #997211 
                    #997220 #997225 #997230 #997248 #997257 
Cross-References:   CVE-2014-3587 CVE-2016-3587 CVE-2016-5399
                    CVE-2016-6128 CVE-2016-6161 CVE-2016-6207
                    CVE-2016-6288 CVE-2016-6289 CVE-2016-6290
                    CVE-2016-6291 CVE-2016-6292 CVE-2016-6295
                    CVE-2016-6296 CVE-2016-6297 CVE-2016-7124
                    CVE-2016-7125 CVE-2016-7126 CVE-2016-7127
                    CVE-2016-7128 CVE-2016-7129 CVE-2016-7130
                    CVE-2016-7131 CVE-2016-7132 CVE-2016-7134
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 24 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for php5 fixes the following security issues:

   * CVE-2016-6128: Invalid color index not properly handled [bsc#987580]
   * CVE-2016-6161: global out of bounds read when encoding gif from
     malformed input withgd2togif [bsc#988032]
   * CVE-2016-6292: Null pointer dereference in exif_process_user_comment
     [bsc#991422]
   * CVE-2016-6295: Use after free in SNMP with GC and unserialize()
     [bsc#991424]
   * CVE-2016-6297: Stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in
     php_stream_zip_opener [bsc#991426]
   * CVE-2016-6291: Out-of-bounds access in exif_process_IFD_in_MAKERNOTE
     [bsc#991427]
   * CVE-2016-6289: Integer overflow leads to buffer overflow in
     virtual_file_ex [bsc#991428]
   * CVE-2016-6290: Use after free in unserialize() with Unexpected Session
     Deserialization [bsc#991429]
   * CVE-2016-5399: Improper error handling in bzread() [bsc#991430]
   * CVE-2016-6296: Heap buffer overflow vulnerability in simplestring_addn
     in simplestring.c [bsc#991437]
   * CVE-2016-6207: Integer overflow error within _gdContributionsAlloc()
     [bsc#991434]
   * CVE-2014-3587: Integer overflow in the cdf_read_property_info affecting
     SLES11 SP3 [bsc#987530]
   * CVE-2016-6288: Buffer over-read in php_url_parse_ex [bsc#991433]
   * CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup()
     in Deserialization
   * CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability
   * CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds
   * CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access
   * CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF
   * CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allowed illegal memory access
   * CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference
   * CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml
   * CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_element
   * CVE-2016-7134: Heap overflow in the function curl_escape

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1156=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):

References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-3587.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3587.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5399.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6128.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6161.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6207.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6288.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6289.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6290.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6291.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6292.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6295.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6296.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6297.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7124.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7125.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7126.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7127.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7128.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7129.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7130.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7131.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7132.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7134.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987530
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987580
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/988032
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991422
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991424
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991426
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991427
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991428
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991429
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991430
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991433
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991434
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991437
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997206
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997207
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997208
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997210
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997211
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997220
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997225
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997230
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997248
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997257

