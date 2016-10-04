Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

An update that fixes 24 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for php5 fixes the following security issues:
* CVE-2016-6128: Invalid color index not properly handled [bsc#987580] * CVE-2016-6161: global out of bounds read when encoding gif from malformed input withgd2togif [bsc#988032] * CVE-2016-6292: Null pointer dereference in exif_process_user_comment [bsc#991422] * CVE-2016-6295: Use after free in SNMP with GC and unserialize() [bsc#991424] * CVE-2016-6297: Stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in php_stream_zip_opener [bsc#991426] * CVE-2016-6291: Out-of-bounds access in exif_process_IFD_in_MAKERNOTE [bsc#991427] * CVE-2016-6289: Integer overflow leads to buffer overflow in virtual_file_ex [bsc#991428] * CVE-2016-6290: Use after free in unserialize() with Unexpected Session Deserialization [bsc#991429] * CVE-2016-5399: Improper error handling in bzread() [bsc#991430] * CVE-2016-6296: Heap buffer overflow vulnerability in simplestring_addn in simplestring.c [bsc#991437] * CVE-2016-6207: Integer overflow error within _gdContributionsAlloc() [bsc#991434] * CVE-2014-3587: Integer overflow in the cdf_read_property_info affecting SLES11 SP3 [bsc#987530] * CVE-2016-6288: Buffer over-read in php_url_parse_ex [bsc#991433] * CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup() in Deserialization * CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability * CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds * CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access * CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF * CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allowed illegal memory access * CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference * CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml * CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_element * CVE-2016-7134: Heap overflow in the function curl_escape
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1156=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".