Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3095-1
October 04, 2016
php5, php7.0 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in PHP.
Software Description:
- php7.0: HTML-embedded scripting language interpreter
- php5: HTML-embedded scripting language interpreter
Details:
Taoguang Chen discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain invalid
objects when unserializing data. A remote attacker could use this issue to
cause PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7124)
Taoguang Chen discovered that PHP incorrectly handled invalid session
names. A remote attacker could use this issue to inject arbitrary session
data. (CVE-2016-7125)
It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain gamma values in the
imagegammacorrect function. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause
PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7127)
It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain crafted TIFF image
thumbnails. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly expose sensitive information.
(CVE-2016-7128)
It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled unserializing certain
wddxPacket XML documents. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause
PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7129, CVE-2016-7130, CVE-2016-7131,
CVE-2016-7132, CVE-2016-7413)
It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain memory operations. A
remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a
denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. This issue only
affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-7133)
It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled long strings in curl_escape
calls. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. This
issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-7134)
Taoguang Chen discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain failures when
unserializing data. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. This issue only affected Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.
(CVE-2016-7411)
It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain flags in the MySQL
driver. Malicious remote MySQL servers could use this issue to cause PHP to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-7412)
It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled ZIP file signature
verification when processing a PHAR archive. A remote attacker could use
this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7414)
It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain locale operations. A
remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a
denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7416)
It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled SplArray unserializing. A
remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a
denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7417)
Ke Liu discovered that PHP incorrectly handled unserializing wddxPacket XML
documents with incorrect boolean elements. A remote attacker could use this
issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly
execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7418)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libapache2-mod-php7.0 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
php7.0-cgi 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
php7.0-cli 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
php7.0-curl 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
php7.0-fpm 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
php7.0-gd 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
php7.0-mysql 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libapache2-mod-php5 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
php5-cgi 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
php5-cli 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
php5-curl 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
php5-fpm 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
php5-gd 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
php5-mysqlnd 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libapache2-mod-php5 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
php5-cgi 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
php5-cli 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
php5-curl 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
php5-fpm 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
php5-gd 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
php5-mysqlnd 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3095-1
CVE-2016-7124, CVE-2016-7125, CVE-2016-7127, CVE-2016-7128,
CVE-2016-7129, CVE-2016-7130, CVE-2016-7131, CVE-2016-7132,
CVE-2016-7133, CVE-2016-7134, CVE-2016-7411, CVE-2016-7412,
CVE-2016-7413, CVE-2016-7414, CVE-2016-7416, CVE-2016-7417,
CVE-2016-7418
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/php7.0/7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/php5/5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/php5/5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
