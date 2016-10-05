Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
ID: USN-3095-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 07:20
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3095-1
October 04, 2016

php5, php7.0 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in PHP.

Software Description:
- php7.0: HTML-embedded scripting language interpreter
- php5: HTML-embedded scripting language interpreter

Details:

Taoguang Chen discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain invalid
objects when unserializing data. A remote attacker could use this issue to
cause PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7124)

Taoguang Chen discovered that PHP incorrectly handled invalid session
names. A remote attacker could use this issue to inject arbitrary session
data. (CVE-2016-7125)

It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain gamma values in the
imagegammacorrect function. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause
PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7127)

It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain crafted TIFF image
thumbnails. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly expose sensitive information.
(CVE-2016-7128)

It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled unserializing certain
wddxPacket XML documents. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause
PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7129, CVE-2016-7130, CVE-2016-7131,
CVE-2016-7132, CVE-2016-7413)

It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain memory operations. A
remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a
denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. This issue only
affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-7133)

It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled long strings in curl_escape
calls. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash,
resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. This
issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-7134)

Taoguang Chen discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain failures when
unserializing data. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. This issue only affected Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.
(CVE-2016-7411)

It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain flags in the MySQL
driver. Malicious remote MySQL servers could use this issue to cause PHP to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2016-7412)

It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled ZIP file signature
verification when processing a PHAR archive. A remote attacker could use
this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7414)

It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain locale operations. A
remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a
denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7416)

It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled SplArray unserializing. A
remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a
denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7417)

Ke Liu discovered that PHP incorrectly handled unserializing wddxPacket XML
documents with incorrect boolean elements. A remote attacker could use this
issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly
execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7418)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libapache2-mod-php7.0           7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
  php7.0-cgi                      7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
  php7.0-cli                      7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
  php7.0-curl                     7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
  php7.0-fpm                      7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
  php7.0-gd                       7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
  php7.0-mysql                    7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libapache2-mod-php5             5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
  php5-cgi                        5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
  php5-cli                        5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
  php5-curl                       5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
  php5-fpm                        5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
  php5-gd                         5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
  php5-mysqlnd                    5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  libapache2-mod-php5             5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
  php5-cgi                        5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
  php5-cli                        5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
  php5-curl                       5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
  php5-fpm                        5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
  php5-gd                         5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25
  php5-mysqlnd                    5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3095-1
  CVE-2016-7124, CVE-2016-7125, CVE-2016-7127, CVE-2016-7128,
  CVE-2016-7129, CVE-2016-7130, CVE-2016-7131, CVE-2016-7132,
  CVE-2016-7133, CVE-2016-7134, CVE-2016-7411, CVE-2016-7412,
  CVE-2016-7413, CVE-2016-7414, CVE-2016-7416, CVE-2016-7417,
  CVE-2016-7418

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/php7.0/7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/php5/5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/php5/5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25



