Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <ba4edaf9-61ee-a19f-cd2a-968349584cb6@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3095-1] PHP vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3095-1

October 04, 2016



php5, php7.0 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in PHP.



Software Description:

- php7.0: HTML-embedded scripting language interpreter

- php5: HTML-embedded scripting language interpreter



Details:



Taoguang Chen discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain invalid

objects when unserializing data. A remote attacker could use this issue to

cause PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7124)



Taoguang Chen discovered that PHP incorrectly handled invalid session

names. A remote attacker could use this issue to inject arbitrary session

data. (CVE-2016-7125)



It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain gamma values in the

imagegammacorrect function. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause

PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7127)



It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain crafted TIFF image

thumbnails. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash,

resulting in a denial of service, or possibly expose sensitive information.

(CVE-2016-7128)



It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled unserializing certain

wddxPacket XML documents. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause

PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7129, CVE-2016-7130, CVE-2016-7131,

CVE-2016-7132, CVE-2016-7413)



It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain memory operations. A

remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a

denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. This issue only

affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-7133)



It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled long strings in curl_escape

calls. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash,

resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. This

issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-7134)



Taoguang Chen discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain failures when

unserializing data. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to

crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary

code. This issue only affected Ubuntu 12.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.

(CVE-2016-7411)



It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain flags in the MySQL

driver. Malicious remote MySQL servers could use this issue to cause PHP to

crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2016-7412)



It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled ZIP file signature

verification when processing a PHAR archive. A remote attacker could use

this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7414)



It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled certain locale operations. A

remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a

denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7416)



It was discovered that PHP incorrectly handled SplArray unserializing. A

remote attacker could use this issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a

denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7417)



Ke Liu discovered that PHP incorrectly handled unserializing wddxPacket XML

documents with incorrect boolean elements. A remote attacker could use this

issue to cause PHP to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly

execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-7418)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libapache2-mod-php7.0 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

php7.0-cgi 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

php7.0-cli 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

php7.0-curl 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

php7.0-fpm 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

php7.0-gd 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

php7.0-mysql 7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libapache2-mod-php5 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20

php5-cgi 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20

php5-cli 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20

php5-curl 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20

php5-fpm 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20

php5-gd 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20

php5-mysqlnd 5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libapache2-mod-php5 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25

php5-cgi 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25

php5-cli 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25

php5-curl 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25

php5-fpm 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25

php5-gd 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25

php5-mysqlnd 5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3095-1

CVE-2016-7124, CVE-2016-7125, CVE-2016-7127, CVE-2016-7128,

CVE-2016-7129, CVE-2016-7130, CVE-2016-7131, CVE-2016-7132,

CVE-2016-7133, CVE-2016-7134, CVE-2016-7411, CVE-2016-7412,

CVE-2016-7413, CVE-2016-7414, CVE-2016-7416, CVE-2016-7417,

CVE-2016-7418



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/php7.0/7.0.8-0ubuntu0.16.04.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/php5/5.5.9+dfsg-1ubuntu4.20

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/php5/5.3.10-1ubuntu3.25







