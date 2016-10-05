Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x - 3 Month End Of Life

Notice

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1994-01

Product: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1994.html

Issue date: 2016-10-04

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



This is the 3 Month notification for the End of Production Phase 1 of Red

Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x (2.0, 2.1 and 2.2).



2. Description:



In accordance with the Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise Support Life Cycle

Policy, support for OpenShift Enterprise 2.x (2.0, 2.1 and 2.2) will end on

December 31, 2016. Red Hat will not provide extended support for this

product. Customers are requested to migrate to a supported Red Hat

OpenShift

Enterprise product prior to the end of the life cycle for OpenShift

Enterprise 2.x. After December 31, 2016, technical support through Red

Hat's

Global Support Services will no longer be provided. We encourage customers

to plan their migration from Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x to the

latest

version of Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise. Please contact your Red Hat

account representative if you have questions and/or concerns on this

matter.



3. Solution:



Full details of the Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise Life Cycle can be found on

the Red Hat website:

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/openshift



4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1372034 - Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x - 3 Month End Of Life Notice



5. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low



6. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFX8+SpXlSAg2UNWIIRAkWqAJsHOAF1lcUEH98Y2htN7oi5oSZK8gCgqcmE

eUf7zp8xAPNugwPN27QDqeI=

=Uzra

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





