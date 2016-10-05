|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2
|Name:
|Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:1994-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
|Datum:
|Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 07:22
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x - 3 Month End Of Life
Notice
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:1994-01
Product: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-1994.html
Issue date: 2016-10-04
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
This is the 3 Month notification for the End of Production Phase 1 of Red
Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x (2.0, 2.1 and 2.2).
2. Description:
In accordance with the Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise Support Life Cycle
Policy, support for OpenShift Enterprise 2.x (2.0, 2.1 and 2.2) will end on
December 31, 2016. Red Hat will not provide extended support for this
product. Customers are requested to migrate to a supported Red Hat
OpenShift
Enterprise product prior to the end of the life cycle for OpenShift
Enterprise 2.x. After December 31, 2016, technical support through Red
Hat's
Global Support Services will no longer be provided. We encourage customers
to plan their migration from Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x to the
latest
version of Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise. Please contact your Red Hat
account representative if you have questions and/or concerns on this
matter.
3. Solution:
Full details of the Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise Life Cycle can be found on
the Red Hat website:
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/openshift
4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1372034 - Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x - 3 Month End Of Life Notice
5. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
6. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFX8+SpXlSAg2UNWIIRAkWqAJsHOAF1lcUEH98Y2htN7oi5oSZK8gCgqcmE
eUf7zp8xAPNugwPN27QDqeI=
=Uzra
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
|
|