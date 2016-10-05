|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libav
Originalnachricht
|
Package : libav
CVE ID : CVE-2016-7424
Several security issues have been corrected in multiple demuxers and
decoders of the libav multimedia library. A full list of the changes is
available at
https://git.libav.org/?p=libav.git;a=blob;f=Changelog;hb=refs/tags/v11.8
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 6:11.8-1~deb8u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your libav packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
