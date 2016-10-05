Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libav
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libav
ID: DSA-3685-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 07:25
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7424

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : libav
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-7424

Several security issues have been corrected in multiple demuxers and
decoders of the libav multimedia library. A full list of the changes is
available at
https://git.libav.org/?p=libav.git;a=blob;f=Changelog;hb=refs/tags/v11.8

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 6:11.8-1~deb8u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your libav packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
