Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libav

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA256



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3685-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

October 04, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libav

CVE ID : CVE-2016-7424



Several security issues have been corrected in multiple demuxers and

decoders of the libav multimedia library. A full list of the changes is

available at

https://git.libav.org/?p=libav.git;a=blob;f=Changelog;hb=refs/tags/v11.8



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 6:11.8-1~deb8u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your libav packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAEBCAAGBQJX9BF0AAoJEBDCk7bDfE42tGQP/AizRYoz1TJIaFOFRmk/ELK4

GiZW9aIX9MLHDQcUe+yvAIxhgXsQxzdIPOPNxTvydXn61zhQWQh0lohGi2xSngxe

BQifGISTvoY9UO2g88iGNrFNmlH+EGtwMN9HDLn03aG9jxwPWfb+7L0tjRRXw5pC

xyAiz5w27XxPRxlN6Cc0+HIU/yNz4b/bTbNAf1Itnp1qYQv+OOy3eX94Vj9/1Vwg

zg4xjeFpg2rIuikS39+Mh9oiy7MGrXkd+KTnTCJ+4yo4GU48Oh/P7RNAXth9FoCx

da7f+HcZLAxgfVwb249PSnIQ4bNveOO1NjCv8SuoohatQUSgoUaFdpSfASf2/vWw

UpCs4H5pcTEayWmh7IykRa2mmPlYEo+PvV9F+X2xEORpGD45iLtoaVlMg9LnYs+E

7TUP1t0YL4YewtWtvynEkNcn5Lm/sS+D3jBgHkoH9NU0rxUMTDpfEDDtq0nuZK06

qkVlnZAeveNcJu5EH6AdPlybeA3GFQeeKSE3q6DPuIjLHOPROPCtVknO/c8GTG6+

IzK83NlcfMcTZQvxJrwGOLWpqXRmtsTpi98Z11+8BNI6wOW3uotS2y1ztY2l1Oxb

yFPObXUicRZEHLv0E11aRt/Mq1qRJfrjjMKRrCDBAJgjmShxy68YxL++js0NOH3X

aiaynCGxvEC1q7PiKrsB

=9Nz3

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

