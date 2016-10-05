Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: DSA-3686-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 07:26
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2836

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3686-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
October 04, 2016                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : icedove
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-2836

Multiple security issues have been found in Icedove, Debian's version of
the Mozilla Thunderbird mail client: Multiple memory safety errors may
lead to the execution of arbitrary code or denial of service.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:45.3.0-1~deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:45.3.0-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=Daz7
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Nmap 7.30 fer­tig­ge­stellt

0
Ma­ri­aDB Ma­xS­ca­le 2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

2
Li­nu­xCon Eu­ro­pe 2016 in Ber­lin er­öff­net

0
Mo­zil­la ver­gibt wei­te­re 306.000 US-Dol­lar für Open-Sour­ce-Pro­jek­te

0
Blen­der 2.78 mit zahl­rei­chen Neue­run­gen

0
SPDX 2.1 ver­öf­fent­licht

1
OpenBSD ver­stei­gert hand­si­gnier­te Ent­wick­ler-CD

2
Fe­do­ra-Pa­ket­ma­na­ger DNF 2.0 in der Vor­schau

2
Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.8 frei­ge­ge­ben

39
frei­esMa­ga­zin kün­digt Ein­stel­lung im De­zem­ber an
 
Werbung