|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird
|ID:
|DSA-3686-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 07:26
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2836
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3686-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
October 04, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : icedove
CVE ID : CVE-2016-2836
Multiple security issues have been found in Icedove, Debian's version of
the Mozilla Thunderbird mail client: Multiple memory safety errors may
lead to the execution of arbitrary code or denial of service.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:45.3.0-1~deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:45.3.0-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=Daz7
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|