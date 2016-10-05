Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Mozilla Thunderbird

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3686-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

October 04, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : icedove

CVE ID : CVE-2016-2836



Multiple security issues have been found in Icedove, Debian's version of

the Mozilla Thunderbird mail client: Multiple memory safety errors may

lead to the execution of arbitrary code or denial of service.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:45.3.0-1~deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:45.3.0-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.



