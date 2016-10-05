|
Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Links
|Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Links
|FEDORA-2016-aa8275e843
|Fedora
|Fedora 23
|Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 17:37
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1364919
Originalnachricht
Name : links
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 2.13
Release : 1.fc23
URL : http://links.twibright.com/
Summary : Web browser running in both graphics and text mode
Description :
Links is a web browser capable of running in either graphics or text mode.
It provides a pull-down menu system, renders complex pages, has partial HTML
4.0 support (including tables, frames and support for multiple character sets
and UTF-8), supports color and monochrome terminals and allows horizontal
scrolling.
Update Information:
Update to 2.13 to fix the anonymous mode security issue.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1364919 - links: Unix domain sockets shared between anonymous and
non-anonymous instances [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1364919
[ 2 ] Bug #1352033 - links-2.13 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1352033
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update links' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
