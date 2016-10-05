Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Links

Name : links

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 2.13

Release : 1.fc23

URL : http://links.twibright.com/

Summary : Web browser running in both graphics and text mode

Description :

Links is a web browser capable of running in either graphics or text mode.

It provides a pull-down menu system, renders complex pages, has partial HTML

4.0 support (including tables, frames and support for multiple character sets

and UTF-8), supports color and monochrome terminals and allows horizontal

scrolling.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to 2.13 to fix the anonymous mode security issue.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1364919 - links: Unix domain sockets shared between anonymous and

non-anonymous instances [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1364919

[ 2 ] Bug #1352033 - links-2.13 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1352033

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

