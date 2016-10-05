|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in gd
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in gd
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-0de0e0ee0c
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 23
|Datum:
|Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 17:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6161
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6207
Originalnachricht
Name : gd
Product : Fedora 23
Version : 2.1.1
Release : 10.fc23
URL : http://libgd.bitbucket.org/
Summary : A graphics library for quick creation of PNG or JPEG images
Description :
The gd graphics library allows your code to quickly draw images
complete with lines, arcs, text, multiple colors, cut and paste from
other images, and flood fills, and to write out the result as a PNG or
JPEG file. This is particularly useful in Web applications, where PNG
and JPEG are two of the formats accepted for inline images by most
browsers. Note that gd is not a paint program.
Update Information:
Security fix for gd. ---- Security fix for CVE-2016-6161
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1359777 - php,gd: Out-of-bounds access in output function in
gd_gif_out.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359777
[ 2 ] Bug #1359800 - CVE-2016-6207 php,gd: Integer overflow error within
_gdContributionsAlloc()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359800
[ 3 ] Bug #1353550 - CVE-2016-6161 gd: Global out-of-bounds read when
encoding gif from malformed gd2 input
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1353550
This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update gd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
