Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in gd

Name : gd

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 2.1.1

Release : 10.fc23

URL : http://libgd.bitbucket.org/

Summary : A graphics library for quick creation of PNG or JPEG images

Description :

The gd graphics library allows your code to quickly draw images

complete with lines, arcs, text, multiple colors, cut and paste from

other images, and flood fills, and to write out the result as a PNG or

JPEG file. This is particularly useful in Web applications, where PNG

and JPEG are two of the formats accepted for inline images by most

browsers. Note that gd is not a paint program.



Update Information:



Security fix for gd. ---- Security fix for CVE-2016-6161

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1359777 - php,gd: Out-of-bounds access in output function in

gd_gif_out.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359777

[ 2 ] Bug #1359800 - CVE-2016-6207 php,gd: Integer overflow error within

_gdContributionsAlloc()

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1359800

[ 3 ] Bug #1353550 - CVE-2016-6161 gd: Global out-of-bounds read when

encoding gif from malformed gd2 input

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1353550

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use

su -c 'yum update gd' at the command line.

For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",

available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

