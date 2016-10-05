Login

Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Chromium
ID: RHSA-2016:2007-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Datum: Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 17:41
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5177
https://googlechromereleases.blogspot.com/2016/09/stable-channel-update-for-desktop_29.html
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5178

Originalnachricht

 
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: chromium-browser security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2007-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2007.html
Issue date:        2016-10-05
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-5177 CVE-2016-5178 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for chromium-browser is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6 Supplementary.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

3. Description:

Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).

This update upgrades Chromium to version 53.0.2785.143.

Security Fix(es):

* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Chromium to crash,
execute arbitrary code, or disclose sensitive information when visited by
the victim. (CVE-2016-5177, CVE-2016-5178)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

After installing the update, Chromium must be restarted for the changes to
take effect.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1380631 - CVE-2016-5177 chromium-browser: use after free in v8
1380632 - CVE-2016-5178 chromium-browser: various fixes from internal audits

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
chromium-browser-53.0.2785.143-1.el6.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-53.0.2785.143-1.el6.i686.rpm

x86_64:
chromium-browser-53.0.2785.143-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-53.0.2785.143-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
chromium-browser-53.0.2785.143-1.el6.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-53.0.2785.143-1.el6.i686.rpm

x86_64:
chromium-browser-53.0.2785.143-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-53.0.2785.143-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5177
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5178
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://googlechromereleases.blogspot.com/2016/09/stable-channel-update-for-desktop_29.html

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
