Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1 Extended Update Support

Six-Month Notice

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2008-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2008.html

Issue date: 2016-10-05

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



This is the Six-Month notification for the retirement of Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 7.1 Extended Update Support (EUS). This notification applies only to

those customers subscribed to the Extended Update Support (EUS) channel for

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64



3. Description:



In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,

Extended Update Support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1 will be retired as

of March 31, 2017, and support will no longer be provided. Accordingly, Red

Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including Critical impact

security patches or Urgent priority bug fixes, for Red Hat Enterprise Linux

7.1 EUS after March 31, 2017. In addition, technical support through Red

Hat's Global Support Services will be limited as described under

"non-current minor releases" in the Knowledge Base article located at

https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after this date.



We encourage customers to migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1 to a

more recent version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As a benefit of the Red

Hat subscription model, customers can use their active subscriptions to

entitle any system on any currently supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux

release.



Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/



4. Solution:



This erratum contains an updated redhat-release-server package that

provides a copy of this retirement notice in the "/usr/share/doc/"

directory.



5. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1):



Source:

redhat-release-server-7.1-1.el7_1.4.src.rpm



ppc64:

redhat-release-server-7.1-1.el7_1.4.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

redhat-release-server-7.1-1.el7_1.4.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

redhat-release-server-7.1-1.el7_1.4.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1):



Source:

redhat-release-server-7.1-1.ael7b_1.4.src.rpm



ppc64le:

redhat-release-server-7.1-1.ael7b_1.4.ppc64le.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



6. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664

https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/



7. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFX9P9EXlSAg2UNWIIRAu22AJ9etweMaFKj+R2RS097qNY6y4HkVwCgoKrI

TBIEEwPZL4Wor2jauSsJO8I=

=zjCL

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





