Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1
|Name:
|Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2008-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 17:44
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/
https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664
Originalnachricht
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1 Extended Update Support
Six-Month Notice
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2008-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2008.html
Issue date: 2016-10-05
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
This is the Six-Month notification for the retirement of Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 7.1 Extended Update Support (EUS). This notification applies only to
those customers subscribed to the Extended Update Support (EUS) channel for
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
3. Description:
In accordance with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Errata Support Policy,
Extended Update Support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1 will be retired as
of March 31, 2017, and support will no longer be provided. Accordingly, Red
Hat will no longer provide updated packages, including Critical impact
security patches or Urgent priority bug fixes, for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
7.1 EUS after March 31, 2017. In addition, technical support through Red
Hat's Global Support Services will be limited as described under
"non-current minor releases" in the Knowledge Base article located at
https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664 after this date.
We encourage customers to migrate from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.1 to a
more recent version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. As a benefit of the Red
Hat subscription model, customers can use their active subscriptions to
entitle any system on any currently supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux
release.
Details of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle can be found here:
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/
4. Solution:
This erratum contains an updated redhat-release-server package that
provides a copy of this retirement notice in the "/usr/share/doc/"
directory.
5. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1):
Source:
redhat-release-server-7.1-1.el7_1.4.src.rpm
ppc64:
redhat-release-server-7.1-1.el7_1.4.ppc64.rpm
s390x:
redhat-release-server-7.1-1.el7_1.4.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
redhat-release-server-7.1-1.el7_1.4.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.1):
Source:
redhat-release-server-7.1-1.ael7b_1.4.src.rpm
ppc64le:
redhat-release-server-7.1-1.ael7b_1.4.ppc64le.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
6. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://access.redhat.com/articles/64664
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/errata/
7. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
