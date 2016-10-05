|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2458-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 22:57
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for openssl
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2458-1
Rating: important
References: #979475 #982575 #983249 #993819 #994749 #994844
#995075 #995324 #995359 #995377 #998190 #999665
#999666 #999668
Cross-References: CVE-2016-2177 CVE-2016-2178 CVE-2016-2179
CVE-2016-2181 CVE-2016-2182 CVE-2016-2183
CVE-2016-6302 CVE-2016-6303 CVE-2016-6304
CVE-2016-6306
Affected Products:
SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
SUSE Manager 2.1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has four fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for openssl fixes the following issues:
OpenSSL Security Advisory [22 Sep 2016] (bsc#999665)
Severity: High
* OCSP Status Request extension unbounded memory growth (CVE-2016-6304)
(bsc#999666)
Severity: Low
* Pointer arithmetic undefined behavior (CVE-2016-2177) (bsc#982575)
* Constant time flag not preserved in DSA signing (CVE-2016-2178)
(bsc#983249)
* DTLS buffered message DoS (CVE-2016-2179) (bsc#994844)
* DTLS replay protection DoS (CVE-2016-2181) (bsc#994749)
* OOB write in BN_bn2dec() (CVE-2016-2182) (bsc#993819)
* Birthday attack against 64-bit block ciphers (SWEET32) (CVE-2016-2183)
(bsc#995359)
* Malformed SHA512 ticket DoS (CVE-2016-6302) (bsc#995324)
* OOB write in MDC2_Update() (CVE-2016-6303) (bsc#995377)
* Certificate message OOB reads (CVE-2016-6306) (bsc#999668)
More information can be found on:
https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20160922.txt
Bugs fixed:
* Update expired S/MIME certs (bsc#979475)
* Fix crash in print_notice (bsc#998190)
* Resume reading from /dev/urandom when interrupted by a signal
(bsc#995075)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3:
zypper in -t patch slestso13-openssl-12774=1
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:
zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-openssl-12774=1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:
zypper in -t patch slemap21-openssl-12774=1
- SUSE Manager 2.1:
zypper in -t patch sleman21-openssl-12774=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-openssl-12774=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-openssl-12774=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-openssl-12774=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp2-openssl-12774=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-openssl-12774=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-openssl-12774=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-openssl-12774=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-openssl-12774=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3 (x86_64):
libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):
libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):
libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):
libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
s390x x86_64):
libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x
x86_64):
libopenssl-devel-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):
libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):
libopenssl0_9_8-x86-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):
libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x x86_64):
libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):
libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (s390x x86_64):
libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):
libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
openssl-debuginfo-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-debugsource-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):
openssl-debuginfo-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-debugsource-0.9.8j-0.102.2
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (i586 s390x x86_64):
openssl-debuginfo-0.9.8j-0.102.2
openssl-debugsource-0.9.8j-0.102.2
References:
--
|
|