Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSL
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2458-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 22:57
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for openssl
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2458-1
Rating:             important
References:         #979475 #982575 #983249 #993819 #994749 #994844 
                    #995075 #995324 #995359 #995377 #998190 #999665 
                    #999666 #999668 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-2177 CVE-2016-2178 CVE-2016-2179
                    CVE-2016-2181 CVE-2016-2182 CVE-2016-2183
                    CVE-2016-6302 CVE-2016-6303 CVE-2016-6304
                    CVE-2016-6306
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
                    SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
                    SUSE Manager 2.1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has four fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for openssl fixes the following issues:

   OpenSSL Security Advisory [22 Sep 2016] (bsc#999665)

   Severity: High
   * OCSP Status Request extension unbounded memory growth (CVE-2016-6304)
     (bsc#999666)

   Severity: Low
   * Pointer arithmetic undefined behavior (CVE-2016-2177) (bsc#982575)
   * Constant time flag not preserved in DSA signing (CVE-2016-2178)
     (bsc#983249)
   * DTLS buffered message DoS (CVE-2016-2179) (bsc#994844)
   * DTLS replay protection DoS (CVE-2016-2181) (bsc#994749)
   * OOB write in BN_bn2dec() (CVE-2016-2182) (bsc#993819)
   * Birthday attack against 64-bit block ciphers (SWEET32) (CVE-2016-2183)
     (bsc#995359)
   * Malformed SHA512 ticket DoS (CVE-2016-6302) (bsc#995324)
   * OOB write in MDC2_Update() (CVE-2016-6303) (bsc#995377)
   * Certificate message OOB reads (CVE-2016-6306) (bsc#999668)

   More information can be found on:
   https://www.openssl.org/news/secadv/20160922.txt

   Bugs fixed:
   * Update expired S/MIME certs (bsc#979475)
   * Fix crash in print_notice (bsc#998190)
   * Resume reading from /dev/urandom when interrupted by a signal
     (bsc#995075)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3:

      zypper in -t patch slestso13-openssl-12774=1

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:

      zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-openssl-12774=1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch slemap21-openssl-12774=1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch sleman21-openssl-12774=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-openssl-12774=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-openssl-12774=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-openssl-12774=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp2-openssl-12774=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-openssl-12774=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-openssl-12774=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-openssl-12774=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-openssl-12774=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Studio Onsite 1.3 (x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
 s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x
 x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):

      libopenssl0_9_8-x86-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (s390x x86_64):

      libopenssl0_9_8-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-32bit-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      libopenssl-devel-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      libopenssl0_9_8-hmac-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-doc-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      openssl-debuginfo-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-debugsource-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      openssl-debuginfo-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-debugsource-0.9.8j-0.102.2

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      openssl-debuginfo-0.9.8j-0.102.2
      openssl-debugsource-0.9.8j-0.102.2


References:

