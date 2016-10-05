Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

SUSE Security Update: Security update for php53

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2459-1

Rating: important

References: #997206 #997207 #997208 #997210 #997211 #997220

#997225 #997230 #997257 #999679 #999680 #999682

#999684 #999685 #999819 #999820

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7124 CVE-2016-7125 CVE-2016-7126

CVE-2016-7127 CVE-2016-7128 CVE-2016-7129

CVE-2016-7130 CVE-2016-7131 CVE-2016-7132

CVE-2016-7411 CVE-2016-7412 CVE-2016-7413

CVE-2016-7414 CVE-2016-7416 CVE-2016-7417

CVE-2016-7418

Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5

SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1

SUSE Manager 2.1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 16 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for php53 fixes the following security issues:



* CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup()

in Deserialization

* CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability

* CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds

* CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access

* CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF

* CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allows illegal memory access

* CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference

* CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml

* CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_element

* CVE-2016-7411: php5: Memory corruption when destructing deserialized

object

* CVE-2016-7412: Heap overflow in mysqlnd when not receiving UNSIGNED_FLAG

in BIT field

* CVE-2016-7413: Use after free in wddx_deserialize

* CVE-2016-7414: Out of bounds heap read when verifying signature of zip

phar in phar_parse_zipfile

* CVE-2016-7416: Stack based buffer overflow in msgfmt_format_message

* CVE-2016-7417: Missing type check when unserializing SplArray

* CVE-2016-7418: Null pointer dereference in php_wddx_push_element





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:



zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-php53-12775=1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:



zypper in -t patch slemap21-php53-12775=1



- SUSE Manager 2.1:



zypper in -t patch sleman21-php53-12775=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-php53-12775=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-php53-12775=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-php53-12775=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-php53-12775=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-php53-12775=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-php53-12775=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





