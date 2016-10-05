|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in PHP
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2459-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 22:58
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7129
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7418
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7125
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7416
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7127
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7413
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7132
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7411
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7124
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7412
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7131
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7414
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7417
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7126
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7130
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7128
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for php53
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2459-1
Rating: important
References: #997206 #997207 #997208 #997210 #997211 #997220
#997225 #997230 #997257 #999679 #999680 #999682
#999684 #999685 #999819 #999820
Cross-References: CVE-2016-7124 CVE-2016-7125 CVE-2016-7126
CVE-2016-7127 CVE-2016-7128 CVE-2016-7129
CVE-2016-7130 CVE-2016-7131 CVE-2016-7132
CVE-2016-7411 CVE-2016-7412 CVE-2016-7413
CVE-2016-7414 CVE-2016-7416 CVE-2016-7417
CVE-2016-7418
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
SUSE Manager 2.1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 16 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for php53 fixes the following security issues:
* CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup()
in Deserialization
* CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability
* CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds
* CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access
* CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF
* CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allows illegal memory access
* CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference
* CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml
* CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_element
* CVE-2016-7411: php5: Memory corruption when destructing deserialized
object
* CVE-2016-7412: Heap overflow in mysqlnd when not receiving UNSIGNED_FLAG
in BIT field
* CVE-2016-7413: Use after free in wddx_deserialize
* CVE-2016-7414: Out of bounds heap read when verifying signature of zip
phar in phar_parse_zipfile
* CVE-2016-7416: Stack based buffer overflow in msgfmt_format_message
* CVE-2016-7417: Missing type check when unserializing SplArray
* CVE-2016-7418: Null pointer dereference in php_wddx_push_element
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:
zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-php53-12775=1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:
zypper in -t patch slemap21-php53-12775=1
- SUSE Manager 2.1:
zypper in -t patch sleman21-php53-12775=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-php53-12775=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-php53-12775=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-php53-12775=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-php53-12775=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-php53-12775=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-php53-12775=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7124.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7125.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7126.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7127.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7128.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7129.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7130.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7131.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7132.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7411.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7412.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7413.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7414.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7416.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7417.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7418.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/997206
https://bugzilla.suse.com/997207
https://bugzilla.suse.com/997208
https://bugzilla.suse.com/997210
https://bugzilla.suse.com/997211
https://bugzilla.suse.com/997220
https://bugzilla.suse.com/997225
https://bugzilla.suse.com/997230
https://bugzilla.suse.com/997257
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999679
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999680
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999682
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999684
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999685
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999819
https://bugzilla.suse.com/999820
|
|