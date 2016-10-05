Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2459-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 22:58
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for php53
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2459-1
Rating:             important
References:         #997206 #997207 #997208 #997210 #997211 #997220 
                    #997225 #997230 #997257 #999679 #999680 #999682 
                    #999684 #999685 #999819 #999820 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7124 CVE-2016-7125 CVE-2016-7126
                    CVE-2016-7127 CVE-2016-7128 CVE-2016-7129
                    CVE-2016-7130 CVE-2016-7131 CVE-2016-7132
                    CVE-2016-7411 CVE-2016-7412 CVE-2016-7413
                    CVE-2016-7414 CVE-2016-7416 CVE-2016-7417
                    CVE-2016-7418
Affected Products:
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
                    SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
                    SUSE Manager 2.1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 16 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for php53 fixes the following security issues:

   * CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup()
     in Deserialization
   * CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability
   * CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds
   * CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access
   * CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF
   * CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allows illegal memory access
   * CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference
   * CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml
   * CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_element
   * CVE-2016-7411: php5: Memory corruption when destructing deserialized
     object
   * CVE-2016-7412: Heap overflow in mysqlnd when not receiving UNSIGNED_FLAG
     in BIT field
   * CVE-2016-7413: Use after free in wddx_deserialize
   * CVE-2016-7414: Out of bounds heap read when verifying signature of zip
     phar in phar_parse_zipfile
   * CVE-2016-7416: Stack based buffer overflow in msgfmt_format_message
   * CVE-2016-7417: Missing type check when unserializing SplArray
   * CVE-2016-7418: Null pointer dereference in php_wddx_push_element


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:

      zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-php53-12775=1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch slemap21-php53-12775=1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1:

      zypper in -t patch sleman21-php53-12775=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-php53-12775=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-php53-12775=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-php53-12775=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-php53-12775=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-php53-12775=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-php53-12775=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):

      apache2-mod_php53-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-bcmath-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-bz2-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-calendar-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ctype-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-curl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-dba-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-dom-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-exif-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-fastcgi-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-fileinfo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ftp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gd-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gettext-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gmp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-iconv-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-intl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-json-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ldap-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mbstring-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mcrypt-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mysql-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-odbc-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-openssl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pcntl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pdo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pear-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pgsql-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pspell-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-shmop-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-snmp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-soap-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-suhosin-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvmsg-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvsem-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvshm-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-tokenizer-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-wddx-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlreader-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlrpc-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlwriter-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xsl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-zip-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-zlib-5.3.17-84.1

   - SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):

      apache2-mod_php53-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-bcmath-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-bz2-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-calendar-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ctype-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-curl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-dba-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-dom-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-exif-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-fastcgi-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-fileinfo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ftp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gd-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gettext-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gmp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-iconv-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-intl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-json-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ldap-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mbstring-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mcrypt-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mysql-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-odbc-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-openssl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pcntl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pdo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pear-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pgsql-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pspell-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-shmop-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-snmp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-soap-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-suhosin-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvmsg-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvsem-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvshm-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-tokenizer-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-wddx-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlreader-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlrpc-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlwriter-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xsl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-zip-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-zlib-5.3.17-84.1

   - SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):

      apache2-mod_php53-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-bcmath-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-bz2-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-calendar-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ctype-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-curl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-dba-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-dom-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-exif-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-fastcgi-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-fileinfo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ftp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gd-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gettext-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gmp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-iconv-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-intl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-json-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ldap-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mbstring-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mcrypt-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mysql-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-odbc-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-openssl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pcntl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pdo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pear-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pgsql-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pspell-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-shmop-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-snmp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-soap-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-suhosin-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvmsg-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvsem-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvshm-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-tokenizer-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-wddx-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlreader-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlrpc-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlwriter-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xsl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-zip-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-zlib-5.3.17-84.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
 s390x x86_64):

      php53-devel-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-imap-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-posix-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-readline-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sockets-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sqlite-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-tidy-5.3.17-84.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      apache2-mod_php53-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-bcmath-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-bz2-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-calendar-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ctype-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-curl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-dba-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-dom-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-exif-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-fastcgi-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-fileinfo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ftp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gd-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gettext-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gmp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-iconv-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-intl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-json-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ldap-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mbstring-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mcrypt-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mysql-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-odbc-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-openssl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pcntl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pdo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pear-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pgsql-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pspell-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-shmop-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-snmp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-soap-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-suhosin-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvmsg-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvsem-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvshm-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-tokenizer-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-wddx-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlreader-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlrpc-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlwriter-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xsl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-zip-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-zlib-5.3.17-84.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      apache2-mod_php53-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-bcmath-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-bz2-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-calendar-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ctype-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-curl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-dba-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-dom-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-exif-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-fastcgi-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-fileinfo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ftp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gd-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gettext-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gmp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-iconv-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-intl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-json-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ldap-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mbstring-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mcrypt-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mysql-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-odbc-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-openssl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pcntl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pdo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pear-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pgsql-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pspell-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-shmop-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-snmp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-soap-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-suhosin-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvmsg-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvsem-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvshm-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-tokenizer-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-wddx-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlreader-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlrpc-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlwriter-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xsl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-zip-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-zlib-5.3.17-84.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      apache2-mod_php53-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-bcmath-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-bz2-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-calendar-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ctype-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-curl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-dba-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-dom-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-exif-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-fastcgi-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-fileinfo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ftp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gd-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gettext-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-gmp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-iconv-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-intl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-json-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-ldap-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mbstring-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mcrypt-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-mysql-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-odbc-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-openssl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pcntl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pdo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pear-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pgsql-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-pspell-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-shmop-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-snmp-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-soap-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-suhosin-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvmsg-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvsem-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-sysvshm-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-tokenizer-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-wddx-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlreader-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlrpc-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xmlwriter-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-xsl-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-zip-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-zlib-5.3.17-84.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      php53-debuginfo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-debugsource-5.3.17-84.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      php53-debuginfo-5.3.17-84.1
      php53-debugsource-5.3.17-84.1


