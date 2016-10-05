Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NTP

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3096-1

October 05, 2016



ntp vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in NTP.



Software Description:

- ntp: Network Time Protocol daemon and utility programs



Details:



Aanchal Malhotra discovered that NTP incorrectly handled authenticated

broadcast mode. A remote attacker could use this issue to perform a replay

attack. (CVE-2015-7973)



Matt Street discovered that NTP incorrectly verified peer associations of

symmetric keys. A remote attacker could use this issue to perform an

impersonation attack. (CVE-2015-7974)



Jonathan Gardner discovered that the NTP ntpq utility incorrectly handled

memory. An attacker could possibly use this issue to cause ntpq to crash,

resulting in a denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04

LTS. (CVE-2015-7975)



Jonathan Gardner discovered that the NTP ntpq utility incorrectly handled

dangerous characters in filenames. An attacker could possibly use this

issue to overwrite arbitrary files. (CVE-2015-7976)



Stephen Gray discovered that NTP incorrectly handled large restrict lists.

An attacker could use this issue to cause NTP to crash, resulting in a

denial of service. (CVE-2015-7977, CVE-2015-7978)



Aanchal Malhotra discovered that NTP incorrectly handled authenticated

broadcast mode. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause NTP to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2015-7979)



Jonathan Gardner discovered that NTP incorrectly handled origin timestamp

checks. A remote attacker could use this issue to spoof peer servers.

(CVE-2015-8138)



Jonathan Gardner discovered that the NTP ntpq utility did not properly

handle certain incorrect values. An attacker could possibly use this issue

to cause ntpq to hang, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2015-8158)



It was discovered that the NTP cronjob incorrectly cleaned up the

statistics directory. A local attacker could possibly use this to escalate

privileges. (CVE-2016-0727)



Stephen Gray and Matthew Van Gundy discovered that NTP incorrectly

validated crypto-NAKs. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to

prevent clients from synchronizing. (CVE-2016-1547)



Miroslav Lichvar and Jonathan Gardner discovered that NTP incorrectly

handled switching to interleaved symmetric mode. A remote attacker could

possibly use this issue to prevent clients from synchronizing.

(CVE-2016-1548)



Matthew Van Gundy, Stephen Gray and Loganaden Velvindron discovered that

NTP incorrectly handled message authentication. A remote attacker could

possibly use this issue to recover the message digest key. (CVE-2016-1550)



Yihan Lian discovered that NTP incorrectly handled duplicate IPs on

unconfig directives. An authenticated remote attacker could possibly use

this issue to cause NTP to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

(CVE-2016-2516)



Yihan Lian discovered that NTP incorrectly handled certail peer

associations. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause NTP

to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-2518)



Jakub Prokes discovered that NTP incorrectly handled certain spoofed

packets. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause a denial

of service. (CVE-2016-4954)



Miroslav Lichvar discovered that NTP incorrectly handled certain packets

when autokey is enabled. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to

cause a denial of service. (CVE-2016-4955)



Miroslav Lichvar discovered that NTP incorrectly handled certain spoofed

broadcast packets. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to

cause a denial of service. (CVE-2016-4956)



In the default installation, attackers would be isolated by the NTP

AppArmor profile.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

ntp 1:4.2.8p4+dfsg-3ubuntu5.3



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

ntp 1:4.2.6.p5+dfsg-3ubuntu2.14.04.10



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

ntp 1:4.2.6.p3+dfsg-1ubuntu3.11



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3096-1

CVE-2015-7973, CVE-2015-7974, CVE-2015-7975, CVE-2015-7976,

CVE-2015-7977, CVE-2015-7978, CVE-2015-7979, CVE-2015-8138,

CVE-2015-8158, CVE-2016-0727, CVE-2016-1547, CVE-2016-1548,

CVE-2016-1550, CVE-2016-2516, CVE-2016-2518, CVE-2016-4954,

CVE-2016-4955, CVE-2016-4956



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ntp/1:4.2.8p4+dfsg-3ubuntu5.3

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ntp/1:4.2.6.p5+dfsg-3ubuntu2.14.04.10

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ntp/1:4.2.6.p3+dfsg-1ubuntu3.11







