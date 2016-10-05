Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in php
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in php
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2460-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
Datum: Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 23:13
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for php7
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2460-1
Rating:             important
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 29 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for php7 fixes the following security issues:

   * CVE-2016-6128: Invalid color index not properly handled [bsc#987580]
   * CVE-2016-6161: global out of bounds read when encoding gif from
     malformed input withgd2togif [bsc#988032]
   * CVE-2016-6292: Null pointer dereference in exif_process_user_comment
     [bsc#991422]
   * CVE-2016-6295: Use after free in SNMP with GC and unserialize()
     [bsc#991424]
   * CVE-2016-6297: Stack-based buffer overflow vulnerability in
     php_stream_zip_opener [bsc#991426]
   * CVE-2016-6291: Out-of-bounds access in exif_process_IFD_in_MAKERNOTE
     [bsc#991427]
   * CVE-2016-6289: Integer overflow leads to buffer overflow in
     virtual_file_ex [bsc#991428]
   * CVE-2016-6290: Use after free in unserialize() with Unexpected Session
     Deserialization [bsc#991429]
   * CVE-2016-5399: Improper error handling in bzread() [bsc#991430]
   * CVE-2016-6296: Heap buffer overflow vulnerability in simplestring_addn
     in simplestring.c [bsc#991437]
   * CVE-2016-6207: Integer overflow error within _gdContributionsAlloc()
     [bsc#991434]
   * CVE-2016-4473: Invalid free() instead of efree() in phar_extract_file()
   * CVE-2016-7124: Create an Unexpected Object and Don't Invoke __wakeup()
     in Deserialization
   * CVE-2016-7125: PHP Session Data Injection Vulnerability
   * CVE-2016-7126: select_colors write out-of-bounds
   * CVE-2016-7127: imagegammacorrect allowed arbitrary write access
   * CVE-2016-7128: Memory Leakage In exif_process_IFD_in_TIFF
   * CVE-2016-7129: wddx_deserialize allowed illegal memory access
   * CVE-2016-7131: wddx_deserialize null dereference with invalid xml
   * CVE-2016-7132: wddx_deserialize null dereference in php_wddx_pop_element
   * CVE-2016-7133: memory allocator fails to realloc small block to large one
   * CVE-2016-7134: Heap overflow in the function curl_escape
   * CVE-2016-7130: wddx_deserialize null dereference
   * CVE-2016-7413: Use after free in wddx_deserialize
   * CVE-2016-7412: Heap overflow in mysqlnd when not receiving UNSIGNED_FLAG
     in BIT field
   * CVE-2016-7417: Missing type check when unserializing SplArray
   * CVE-2016-7416: Stack based buffer overflow in msgfmt_format_message
   * CVE-2016-7418: Null pointer dereference in php_wddx_push_element
   * CVE-2016-7414: Out of bounds heap read when verifying signature of zip
     phar in phar_parse_zipfile


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1434=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Web-Scripting-12-2016-1434=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-debugsource-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-devel-7.0.7-15.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      apache2-mod_php7-7.0.7-15.1
      apache2-mod_php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-bcmath-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-bcmath-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-bz2-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-bz2-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-calendar-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-calendar-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-ctype-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-ctype-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-curl-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-curl-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-dba-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-dba-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-debugsource-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-dom-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-dom-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-enchant-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-enchant-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-exif-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-exif-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-fastcgi-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-fastcgi-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-fileinfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-fileinfo-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-fpm-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-fpm-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-ftp-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-ftp-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-gd-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-gd-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-gettext-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-gettext-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-gmp-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-gmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-iconv-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-iconv-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-imap-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-imap-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-intl-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-intl-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-json-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-json-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-ldap-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-ldap-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-mbstring-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-mbstring-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-mcrypt-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-mcrypt-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-mysql-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-mysql-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-odbc-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-odbc-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-opcache-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-opcache-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-openssl-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-openssl-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-pcntl-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-pcntl-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-pdo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-pdo-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-pgsql-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-pgsql-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-phar-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-phar-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-posix-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-posix-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-pspell-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-pspell-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-shmop-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-shmop-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-snmp-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-snmp-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-soap-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-soap-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-sockets-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-sockets-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-sqlite-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-sqlite-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-sysvmsg-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-sysvmsg-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-sysvsem-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-sysvsem-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-sysvshm-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-sysvshm-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-tokenizer-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-tokenizer-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-wddx-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-wddx-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-xmlreader-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-xmlreader-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-xmlrpc-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-xmlrpc-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-xmlwriter-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-xmlwriter-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-xsl-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-xsl-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-zip-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-zip-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-zlib-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-zlib-debuginfo-7.0.7-15.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Web Scripting 12 (noarch):

      php7-pear-7.0.7-15.1
      php7-pear-Archive_Tar-7.0.7-15.1


