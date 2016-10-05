Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in nspr
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in nspr
ID: DSA-3687-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 23:17
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1951

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3687-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                           Florian Weimer
October 05, 2016                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : nspr
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-1951
Debian Bug     : 583651

Two vulnerabilities were reported in NSPR, a library to abstract over
operating system interfaces developed by the Mozilla project.

CVE-2016-1951

    q1 reported that the NSPR implementation of sprintf-style string
    formatting function miscomputed memory allocation sizes,
    potentially leading to heap-based buffer overflows

The second issue concerns environment variable processing in NSPR.
The library did not ignore environment variables used to configuring
logging and tracing in processes which underwent a SUID/SGID/AT_SECURE
transition at process start.  In certain system configurations, this
allowed local users to escalate their privileges.

In addition, this nspr update contains further stability and
correctness fixes and contains support code for an upcoming nss
update.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 2:4.12-1+debu8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 2:4.12-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your nspr packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1.4.10 (GNU/Linux)

iQEcBAEBAgAGBQJX9Vj3AAoJEL97/wQC1SS+83AH/0FAO6gI84m1RzpM+2743otQ
KQJ3+IBgd1vB1CVru1ASURGmi9ob4VnES4E2TOgAmDty9nuHB+nlCx/jE0NacmTR
kDmWZ+OQ8gzTGW5qxL3VDAocBFagzO7MADm9T1VmGsj/RJ6WoKV2MIIdGI3gDfQU
AkvhBl9Xcgam53xSxTDetms96L5JGw3QRQYhb887jdsWKFTuqSMaeyW900CBp1vL
DyEF/M4/iBN+vpNEAsB9P+P0BJt5TgVmoexJPaztJKlzIAorWPLZK7WvN8Ew0t3s
Iu1qGVq96C+3jnAUHJu8YZ/s823AyRj/olo8Rro7eZHL7NaXew2AMm+h4NfVFwg=
=WJ9o
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Ar­chi­vis­ta Mini 2016/X frei­ge­ge­ben

5
Sof­tMa­ker Of­fice 2016 ak­tua­li­siert

1
Do­cker prä­s­en­tiert In­fraKit

11
KDE Plas­ma 5.8 als lang­fris­tig un­ter­stütz­te Ver­si­on ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Nmap 7.30 fer­tig­ge­stellt

0
Ma­ri­aDB Ma­xS­ca­le 2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

2
Li­nu­xCon Eu­ro­pe 2016 in Ber­lin er­öff­net

0
Mo­zil­la ver­gibt wei­te­re 306.000 US-Dol­lar für Open-Sour­ce-Pro­jek­te

0
Blen­der 2.78 mit zahl­rei­chen Neue­run­gen

0
SPDX 2.1 ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung