Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in nspr

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3687-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer

October 05, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : nspr

CVE ID : CVE-2016-1951

Debian Bug : 583651



Two vulnerabilities were reported in NSPR, a library to abstract over

operating system interfaces developed by the Mozilla project.



CVE-2016-1951



q1 reported that the NSPR implementation of sprintf-style string

formatting function miscomputed memory allocation sizes,

potentially leading to heap-based buffer overflows



The second issue concerns environment variable processing in NSPR.

The library did not ignore environment variables used to configuring

logging and tracing in processes which underwent a SUID/SGID/AT_SECURE

transition at process start. In certain system configurations, this

allowed local users to escalate their privileges.



In addition, this nspr update contains further stability and

correctness fixes and contains support code for an upcoming nss

update.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed

in version 2:4.12-1+debu8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 2:4.12-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your nspr packages.



