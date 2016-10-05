Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NSS

|
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3688-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer
October 05, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
Package : nss
CVE ID : CVE-2015-4000 CVE-2015-7181 CVE-2015-7182 CVE-2015-7575
CVE-2016-1938 CVE-2016-1950 CVE-2016-1978 CVE-2016-1979
CVE-2016-2834
Debian Bug : 583651
Several vulnerabilities were discovered in NSS, the cryptography
library developed by the Mozilla project.
CVE-2015-4000
David Adrian et al. reported that it may be feasible to attack
Diffie-Hellman-based cipher suites in certain circumstances,
compromising the confidentiality and integrity of data encrypted
with Transport Layer Security (TLS).
CVE-2015-7181
CVE-2015-7182
CVE-2016-1950
Tyson Smith, David Keeler, and Francis Gabriel discovered
heap-based buffer overflows in the ASN.1 DER parser, potentially
leading to arbitrary code execution.
CVE-2015-7575
Karthikeyan Bhargavan discovered that TLS client implementation
accepted MD5-based signatures for TLS 1.2 connections with forward
secrecy, weakening the intended security strength of TLS
connections.
CVE-2016-1938
Hanno Boeck discovered that NSS miscomputed the result of integer
division for certain inputs. This could weaken the cryptographic
protections provided by NSS. However, NSS implements RSA-CRT leak
hardening, so RSA private keys are not directly disclosed by this
issue.
CVE-2016-1978
Eric Rescorla discovered a user-after-free vulnerability in the
implementation of ECDH-based TLS handshakes, with unknown
consequences.
CVE-2016-1979
Tim Taubert discovered a use-after-free vulnerability in ASN.1 DER
processing, with application-specific impact.
CVE-2016-2834
Tyson Smith and Jed Davis discovered unspecified memory-safety
bugs in NSS.
In addition, the NSS library did not ignore environment variables in
processes which underwent a SUID/SGID/AT_SECURE transition at process
start. In certain system configurations, this allowed local users to
escalate their privileges.
This update contains further correctness and stability fixes without
immediate security impact.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 2:3.26-1+debu8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 2:3.23-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your nss packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
