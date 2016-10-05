Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NSS
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in NSS
ID: DSA-3688-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 5. Oktober 2016, 23:23
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2834
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1938
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1978
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-7182
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1950
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-4000
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-7181
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-7575
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1979

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3688-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                           Florian Weimer
October 05, 2016                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : nss
CVE ID         : CVE-2015-4000 CVE-2015-7181 CVE-2015-7182 CVE-2015-7575 
                 CVE-2016-1938 CVE-2016-1950 CVE-2016-1978 CVE-2016-1979
		 CVE-2016-2834
Debian Bug     : 583651

Several vulnerabilities were discovered in NSS, the cryptography
library developed by the Mozilla project.

CVE-2015-4000

    David Adrian et al. reported that it may be feasible to attack
    Diffie-Hellman-based cipher suites in certain circumstances,
    compromising the confidentiality and integrity of data encrypted
    with Transport Layer Security (TLS).

CVE-2015-7181
CVE-2015-7182
CVE-2016-1950

    Tyson Smith, David Keeler, and Francis Gabriel discovered
    heap-based buffer overflows in the ASN.1 DER parser, potentially
    leading to arbitrary code execution.

CVE-2015-7575

    Karthikeyan Bhargavan discovered that TLS client implementation
    accepted MD5-based signatures for TLS 1.2 connections with forward
    secrecy, weakening the intended security strength of TLS
    connections.

CVE-2016-1938

    Hanno Boeck discovered that NSS miscomputed the result of integer
    division for certain inputs.  This could weaken the cryptographic
    protections provided by NSS.  However, NSS implements RSA-CRT leak
    hardening, so RSA private keys are not directly disclosed by this
    issue.

CVE-2016-1978

    Eric Rescorla discovered a user-after-free vulnerability in the
    implementation of ECDH-based TLS handshakes, with unknown
    consequences.

CVE-2016-1979

    Tim Taubert discovered a use-after-free vulnerability in ASN.1 DER
    processing, with application-specific impact.

CVE-2016-2834

    Tyson Smith and Jed Davis discovered unspecified memory-safety
    bugs in NSS.

In addition, the NSS library did not ignore environment variables in
processes which underwent a SUID/SGID/AT_SECURE transition at process
start.  In certain system configurations, this allowed local users to
escalate their privileges.

This update contains further correctness and stability fixes without
immediate security impact.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 2:3.26-1+debu8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 2:3.23-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your nss packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1.4.10 (GNU/Linux)

iQEcBAEBAgAGBQJX9WZNAAoJEL97/wQC1SS+XQ8H/08M1lp4/xcBgntng0pWBoiP
cGiY87w40R14UNwFnPaQzVEiKWC8CsnjXElbb6Dod6iNO35CGG4aRmMKI18LzRL/
nDTScYZrXQOpiXOOW0gzZY2opM5QQH/rDTyYh8K9pxQTc0wnDceczsEkvjj3EgzK
mklNZ0WdCv4Y3/vwyxD5tfbPcI+dB5UxgmSCaY985wrqq+gCQ04fl5jwJCpBjtAL
8Hev7VFabUfp7L5m+s4OWAT9vMMNKokQ6PPOrUt2azVdpAW4eWOJPQGADnVfhJht
8BRyCLBPE0aJcgHIYIQcVHjs6pIig7ewqCPQSzdCaKTNvTMZe/1aKG38a/BZ5/w=
=OQ0j
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
