Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in NSS

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3688-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer

October 05, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

Package : nss

CVE ID : CVE-2015-4000 CVE-2015-7181 CVE-2015-7182 CVE-2015-7575

CVE-2016-1938 CVE-2016-1950 CVE-2016-1978 CVE-2016-1979

CVE-2016-2834

Debian Bug : 583651



Several vulnerabilities were discovered in NSS, the cryptography

library developed by the Mozilla project.



CVE-2015-4000



David Adrian et al. reported that it may be feasible to attack

Diffie-Hellman-based cipher suites in certain circumstances,

compromising the confidentiality and integrity of data encrypted

with Transport Layer Security (TLS).



CVE-2015-7181

CVE-2015-7182

CVE-2016-1950



Tyson Smith, David Keeler, and Francis Gabriel discovered

heap-based buffer overflows in the ASN.1 DER parser, potentially

leading to arbitrary code execution.



CVE-2015-7575



Karthikeyan Bhargavan discovered that TLS client implementation

accepted MD5-based signatures for TLS 1.2 connections with forward

secrecy, weakening the intended security strength of TLS

connections.



CVE-2016-1938



Hanno Boeck discovered that NSS miscomputed the result of integer

division for certain inputs. This could weaken the cryptographic

protections provided by NSS. However, NSS implements RSA-CRT leak

hardening, so RSA private keys are not directly disclosed by this

issue.



CVE-2016-1978



Eric Rescorla discovered a user-after-free vulnerability in the

implementation of ECDH-based TLS handshakes, with unknown

consequences.



CVE-2016-1979



Tim Taubert discovered a use-after-free vulnerability in ASN.1 DER

processing, with application-specific impact.



CVE-2016-2834



Tyson Smith and Jed Davis discovered unspecified memory-safety

bugs in NSS.



In addition, the NSS library did not ignore environment variables in

processes which underwent a SUID/SGID/AT_SECURE transition at process

start. In certain system configurations, this allowed local users to

escalate their privileges.



This update contains further correctness and stability fixes without

immediate security impact.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 2:3.26-1+debu8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 2:3.23-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your nss packages.



