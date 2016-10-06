Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

SUSE Security Update: Security update for php53

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2461-1

Rating: important

References: #999679 #999680 #999682 #999684 #999685 #999819

#999820

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7411 CVE-2016-7412 CVE-2016-7413

CVE-2016-7414 CVE-2016-7416 CVE-2016-7417

CVE-2016-7418

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for php53 fixes the following issues:



* CVE-2016-7411: php5: Memory corruption when destructing deserialized

object

* CVE-2016-7412: Heap overflow in mysqlnd when not receiving UNSIGNED_FLAG

in BIT field

* CVE-2016-7413: Use after free in wddx_deserialize

* CVE-2016-7414: Out of bounds heap read when verifying signature of zip

phar in phar_parse_zipfile

* CVE-2016-7416: Stack based buffer overflow in msgfmt_format_message

* CVE-2016-7417: Missing type check when unserializing SplArray

* CVE-2016-7418: Null pointer dereference in php_wddx_push_element





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp2-php53-12776=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-php53-12776=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



apache2-mod_php53-5.3.17-58.1

php53-5.3.17-58.1

php53-bcmath-5.3.17-58.1

php53-bz2-5.3.17-58.1

php53-calendar-5.3.17-58.1

php53-ctype-5.3.17-58.1

php53-curl-5.3.17-58.1

php53-dba-5.3.17-58.1

php53-dom-5.3.17-58.1

php53-exif-5.3.17-58.1

php53-fastcgi-5.3.17-58.1

php53-fileinfo-5.3.17-58.1

php53-ftp-5.3.17-58.1

php53-gd-5.3.17-58.1

php53-gettext-5.3.17-58.1

php53-gmp-5.3.17-58.1

php53-iconv-5.3.17-58.1

php53-intl-5.3.17-58.1

php53-json-5.3.17-58.1

php53-ldap-5.3.17-58.1

php53-mbstring-5.3.17-58.1

php53-mcrypt-5.3.17-58.1

php53-mysql-5.3.17-58.1

php53-odbc-5.3.17-58.1

php53-openssl-5.3.17-58.1

php53-pcntl-5.3.17-58.1

php53-pdo-5.3.17-58.1

php53-pear-5.3.17-58.1

php53-pgsql-5.3.17-58.1

php53-pspell-5.3.17-58.1

php53-shmop-5.3.17-58.1

php53-snmp-5.3.17-58.1

php53-soap-5.3.17-58.1

php53-suhosin-5.3.17-58.1

php53-sysvmsg-5.3.17-58.1

php53-sysvsem-5.3.17-58.1

php53-sysvshm-5.3.17-58.1

php53-tokenizer-5.3.17-58.1

php53-wddx-5.3.17-58.1

php53-xmlreader-5.3.17-58.1

php53-xmlrpc-5.3.17-58.1

php53-xmlwriter-5.3.17-58.1

php53-xsl-5.3.17-58.1

php53-zip-5.3.17-58.1

php53-zlib-5.3.17-58.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (i586 s390x x86_64):



php53-debuginfo-5.3.17-58.1

php53-debugsource-5.3.17-58.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7411.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7412.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7413.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7414.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7416.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7417.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7418.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999679

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999680

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999682

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999684

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999685

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999819

https://bugzilla.suse.com/999820



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

