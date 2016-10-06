Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

SUSE Security Update: Security update for php53 ______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2461-1 Rating: important References: #999679 #999680 #999682 #999684 #999685 #999819 #999820 Cross-References: CVE-2016-7411 CVE-2016-7412 CVE-2016-7413 CVE-2016-7414 CVE-2016-7416 CVE-2016-7417 CVE-2016-7418 Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for php53 fixes the following issues:
* CVE-2016-7411: php5: Memory corruption when destructing deserialized object * CVE-2016-7412: Heap overflow in mysqlnd when not receiving UNSIGNED_FLAG in BIT field * CVE-2016-7413: Use after free in wddx_deserialize * CVE-2016-7414: Out of bounds heap read when verifying signature of zip phar in phar_parse_zipfile * CVE-2016-7416: Stack based buffer overflow in msgfmt_format_message * CVE-2016-7417: Missing type check when unserializing SplArray * CVE-2016-7418: Null pointer dereference in php_wddx_push_element
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp2-php53-12776=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-php53-12776=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):