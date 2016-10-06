Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for php53
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2461-1
Rating:             important
References:         #999679 #999680 #999682 #999684 #999685 #999819 
                    #999820 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7411 CVE-2016-7412 CVE-2016-7413
                    CVE-2016-7414 CVE-2016-7416 CVE-2016-7417
                    CVE-2016-7418
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for php53 fixes the following issues:

   * CVE-2016-7411: php5: Memory corruption when destructing deserialized
     object
   * CVE-2016-7412: Heap overflow in mysqlnd when not receiving UNSIGNED_FLAG
     in BIT field
   * CVE-2016-7413: Use after free in wddx_deserialize
   * CVE-2016-7414: Out of bounds heap read when verifying signature of zip
     phar in phar_parse_zipfile
   * CVE-2016-7416: Stack based buffer overflow in msgfmt_format_message
   * CVE-2016-7417: Missing type check when unserializing SplArray
   * CVE-2016-7418: Null pointer dereference in php_wddx_push_element


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp2-php53-12776=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp2-php53-12776=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      apache2-mod_php53-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-bcmath-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-bz2-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-calendar-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-ctype-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-curl-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-dba-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-dom-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-exif-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-fastcgi-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-fileinfo-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-ftp-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-gd-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-gettext-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-gmp-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-iconv-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-intl-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-json-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-ldap-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-mbstring-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-mcrypt-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-mysql-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-odbc-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-openssl-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-pcntl-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-pdo-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-pear-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-pgsql-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-pspell-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-shmop-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-snmp-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-soap-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-suhosin-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-sysvmsg-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-sysvsem-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-sysvshm-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-tokenizer-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-wddx-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-xmlreader-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-xmlrpc-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-xmlwriter-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-xsl-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-zip-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-zlib-5.3.17-58.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP2 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      php53-debuginfo-5.3.17-58.1
      php53-debugsource-5.3.17-58.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7411.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7412.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7413.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7414.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7416.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7417.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7418.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999679
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999680
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999682
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999684
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999685
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999819
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999820

Werbung