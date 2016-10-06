Login

Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in c-ares
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: FEDORA-2016-1cc00cde2d
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Do, 6. Oktober 2016, 08:00
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5180

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : c-ares
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.12.0
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://c-ares.haxx.se/
Summary     : A library that performs asynchronous DNS operations
Description :
c-ares is a C library that performs DNS requests and name resolves
asynchronously. c-ares is a fork of the library named 'ares', written
by Greg Hudson at MIT.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-5180
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1380463 - CVE-2016-5180 c-ares: Single byte out of buffer write
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1380463
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "yum" update program. Use
su -c 'yum update c-ares' at the command line.
For more information, refer to "Managing Software with yum",
available at https://docs.fedoraproject.org/yum/.

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key.  More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
