Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL
Originalnachricht
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql94
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2464-1
Rating: important
References: #973660 #993453 #993454
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5423 CVE-2016-5424
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one
errata is now available.
Description:
This update for postgresql94 to version 9.4.9 fixes the several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-5423: CASE/WHEN with inlining can cause untrusted pointer
dereference (bsc#993454).
- CVE-2016-5424: Fix client programs' handling of special characters in
database and role names (bsc#993453).
This non-security issue was fixed:
- bsc#973660: Added "Requires: timezone" to Service Pack
For additional non-security issues please refer to
- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-9.html
- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-8.html
- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-7.html
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1161=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
libecpg6-9.4.9-7.1
libecpg6-debuginfo-9.4.9-7.1
libpq5-9.4.9-7.1
libpq5-debuginfo-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-contrib-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-contrib-debuginfo-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-debuginfo-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-debugsource-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-devel-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-devel-debuginfo-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-libs-debugsource-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-plperl-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-plperl-debuginfo-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-plpython-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-plpython-debuginfo-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-pltcl-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-pltcl-debuginfo-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-server-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-server-debuginfo-9.4.9-7.1
postgresql94-test-9.4.9-7.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
libecpg6-32bit-9.4.9-7.1
libecpg6-debuginfo-32bit-9.4.9-7.1
libpq5-32bit-9.4.9-7.1
libpq5-debuginfo-32bit-9.4.9-7.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):
postgresql94-docs-9.4.9-7.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5423.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5424.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/973660
https://bugzilla.suse.com/993453
https://bugzilla.suse.com/993454
--
