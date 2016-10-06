Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for postgresql94

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2464-1

Rating: important

References: #973660 #993453 #993454

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5423 CVE-2016-5424

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one

errata is now available.



Description:



This update for postgresql94 to version 9.4.9 fixes the several issues.



These security issues were fixed:

- CVE-2016-5423: CASE/WHEN with inlining can cause untrusted pointer

dereference (bsc#993454).

- CVE-2016-5424: Fix client programs' handling of special characters in

database and role names (bsc#993453).



This non-security issue was fixed:

- bsc#973660: Added "Requires: timezone" to Service Pack



For additional non-security issues please refer to

- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-9.html

- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-8.html

- http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.4/static/release-9-4-7.html



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1161=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5423.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5424.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/973660

https://bugzilla.suse.com/993453

https://bugzilla.suse.com/993454



