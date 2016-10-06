Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in python-Jinja2
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in python-Jinja2
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2465-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2
Datum: Do, 6. Oktober 2016, 15:29
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-0012

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for python-Jinja2
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2465-1
Rating:             important
References:         #858239 
Cross-References:   CVE-2014-0012
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:


   This update for python-Jinja2 fixes the following issues:

   Update to version 2.8:
   - Added `target` parameter to urlize function.
   - Added support for `followsymlinks` to the file system loader.
   - The truncate filter now counts the length.
   - Added equalto filter that helps with select filters.
   - Changed cache keys to use absolute file names if available instead of
     load names.
   - Fixed loop length calculation for some iterators.
   - Changed how Jinja2 enforces strings to be native strings in Python 2 to
     work when people break their default encoding.
   - Added :func:`make_logging_undefined` which returns an undefined
       object that logs failures into a logger.
   - If unmarshalling of cached data fails the template will be reloaded now.
   - Implemented a block ``set`` tag.
   - Default cache size was incrased to 400 from a low 50.
   - Fixed ``is number`` test to accept long integers in all Python versions.
   - Changed ``is number`` to accept Decimal as a number.
   - Added a check for default arguments followed by non-default arguments.
     This change makes ``{% macro m(x, y=1, z) %}...{% endmacro %}`` a syntax
     error. The previous behavior for this code was broken anyway (resulting
     in the default value being applied to `y`).
   - Add ability to use custom subclasses of
     ``jinja2.compiler.CodeGenerator`` and ``jinja2.runtime.Context`` by
     adding two new attributes to the environment (`code_generator_class` and
     `context_class`) (pull request ``#404``).
   - added support for context/environment/evalctx decorator functions on the
     finalize callback of the environment.
   - escape query strings for urlencode properly.  Previously slashes were
     not escaped in that place.
   - Add 'base' parameter to 'int' filter.

   - Update to 2.7.3 (boo#858239, CVE-2014-0012)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1159=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):

      python-Jinja2-2.8-3.3.1
      python-Jinja2-emacs-2.8-3.3.1
      python-Jinja2-vim-2.8-3.3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-0012.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/858239

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

1
Open­suse Leap 42.2 Beta3 er­schie­nen

0
Open-Sour­ce-Pro­fis in Eu­ro­pa ge­fragt

21
DNF-Up­date macht Pro­ble­me in gra­fi­schen Um­ge­bun­gen

0
Mad Max für Linux an­ge­kün­digt

0
Ar­chi­vis­ta Mini 2016/X frei­ge­ge­ben

12
Sof­tMa­ker Of­fice 2016 ak­tua­li­siert

1
Do­cker prä­s­en­tiert In­fraKit

15
KDE Plas­ma 5.8 als lang­fris­tig un­ter­stütz­te Ver­si­on ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Nmap 7.30 fer­tig­ge­stellt

0
Ma­ri­aDB Ma­xS­ca­le 2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung