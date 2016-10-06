Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in python-Jinja2

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for python-Jinja2

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2465-1

Rating: important

References: #858239

Cross-References: CVE-2014-0012

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:





This update for python-Jinja2 fixes the following issues:



Update to version 2.8:

- Added `target` parameter to urlize function.

- Added support for `followsymlinks` to the file system loader.

- The truncate filter now counts the length.

- Added equalto filter that helps with select filters.

- Changed cache keys to use absolute file names if available instead of

load names.

- Fixed loop length calculation for some iterators.

- Changed how Jinja2 enforces strings to be native strings in Python 2 to

work when people break their default encoding.

- Added :func:`make_logging_undefined` which returns an undefined

object that logs failures into a logger.

- If unmarshalling of cached data fails the template will be reloaded now.

- Implemented a block ``set`` tag.

- Default cache size was incrased to 400 from a low 50.

- Fixed ``is number`` test to accept long integers in all Python versions.

- Changed ``is number`` to accept Decimal as a number.

- Added a check for default arguments followed by non-default arguments.

This change makes ``{% macro m(x, y=1, z) %}...{% endmacro %}`` a syntax

error. The previous behavior for this code was broken anyway (resulting

in the default value being applied to `y`).

- Add ability to use custom subclasses of

``jinja2.compiler.CodeGenerator`` and ``jinja2.runtime.Context`` by

adding two new attributes to the environment (`code_generator_class` and

`context_class`) (pull request ``#404``).

- added support for context/environment/evalctx decorator functions on the

finalize callback of the environment.

- escape query strings for urlencode properly. Previously slashes were

not escaped in that place.

- Add 'base' parameter to 'int' filter.



- Update to 2.7.3 (boo#858239, CVE-2014-0012)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1159=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):



python-Jinja2-2.8-3.3.1

python-Jinja2-emacs-2.8-3.3.1

python-Jinja2-vim-2.8-3.3.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-0012.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/858239



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

