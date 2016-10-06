|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in python-Jinja2
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in python-Jinja2
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2465-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2
|Datum:
|Do, 6. Oktober 2016, 15:29
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-0012
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for python-Jinja2
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2465-1
Rating: important
References: #858239
Cross-References: CVE-2014-0012
Affected Products:
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for python-Jinja2 fixes the following issues:
Update to version 2.8:
- Added `target` parameter to urlize function.
- Added support for `followsymlinks` to the file system loader.
- The truncate filter now counts the length.
- Added equalto filter that helps with select filters.
- Changed cache keys to use absolute file names if available instead of
load names.
- Fixed loop length calculation for some iterators.
- Changed how Jinja2 enforces strings to be native strings in Python 2 to
work when people break their default encoding.
- Added :func:`make_logging_undefined` which returns an undefined
object that logs failures into a logger.
- If unmarshalling of cached data fails the template will be reloaded now.
- Implemented a block ``set`` tag.
- Default cache size was incrased to 400 from a low 50.
- Fixed ``is number`` test to accept long integers in all Python versions.
- Changed ``is number`` to accept Decimal as a number.
- Added a check for default arguments followed by non-default arguments.
This change makes ``{% macro m(x, y=1, z) %}...{% endmacro %}`` a syntax
error. The previous behavior for this code was broken anyway (resulting
in the default value being applied to `y`).
- Add ability to use custom subclasses of
``jinja2.compiler.CodeGenerator`` and ``jinja2.runtime.Context`` by
adding two new attributes to the environment (`code_generator_class` and
`context_class`) (pull request ``#404``).
- added support for context/environment/evalctx decorator functions on the
finalize callback of the environment.
- escape query strings for urlencode properly. Previously slashes were
not escaped in that place.
- Add 'base' parameter to 'int' filter.
- Update to 2.7.3 (boo#858239, CVE-2014-0012)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1159=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):
python-Jinja2-2.8-3.3.1
python-Jinja2-emacs-2.8-3.3.1
python-Jinja2-vim-2.8-3.3.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-0012.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/858239
